Dirty Dining: Food ‘contaminated’ by dripping moldy water at Checkers

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – An Inspector with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation ordered a Miami Gardens Checkers shut last week after “moldy water” was seen dripping on the food below.

A “stop sale” was ordered on the cheese, onions, sliced tomatoes, chili, hamburgers, buns, assorted sauces, lettuce, hotdogs, and bacon.

According to the inspection report, the “operator” was notified for months about the leak and apparently did nothing.

Rodent issues were found inside Pizza Fusion in Weston, Bombay Cafe in Wilton Manors and China Star in Coral Springs.

Below is a list of places and some of their violations.

All the places mentioned have been allowed to re-open following an ordered clean-up and re-inspection.

*** PACIFICO

1029 WEST 29TH STREET

HIALEAH

ORDERED SHUT 8/10/20

23 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 20 live roaches between dishwasher area and reach in cooler main cook line, approximately 2 lives roaches by the walk in cooler door located at the kitchen next to the cook line. Observed approximately 8 live roaches under prep counter kitchen area near food.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed approximately 25 dead roaches between dishwasher area and reach in cooler main cook line. Observed approximately 25 dead roaches in dish wash area and under table near reach in cooler is located. Observed approximately 6 dead roaches inside hand wash sink kitchen.”

“Hand wash sink not accessible for employee use due to items stored in the sink. Plastic containers.”

“Cooked/heated time/temperature control for safety food not cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within 6 hours. Observed cooked chicken (48°F - Cooling). Food has been cooling overnight. See stop sale.”

***LEGENDS TAVERN AND GRILLE

3128 NORTH FEDERAL HIGHWAY

LIGHTHOUSE POINT

ORDERED SHUT 8/11/20

8 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. 3 live flies on dish rack under clean side of dish machine in dish are pa next to prep area in kitchen 4 live flies on wall in dish area next to prep area in kitchen 3 live flies on stored clean storage containers over triple sink area next to prep area in kitchen 1 live fly in hallway to restrooms also connected to the kitchen Approximately 5 live flies on walls in area outside walk in cooler and freezer Approximately 10 live flies in out cove next to walk-in freezer and behind mop area, oposite side of wall. Approximately 10 live flies on ceiling in prep area of the kitchen. Approximately 10 live flies on wall opposite wait station in kitchen 3 live flies in closed condiment bottles at wait station at end of cook line 3 live flies on wall at wait station at the end of the cook line Approximately10 live flies at back wall of bar in dining room. Operator and employees working to clean and sanitized areas.”

“Ice chute soiled/build up of mold-like substance/slime. At kitchen ice machine.”

***CHECKERS

2645 NE 183RD STREET (MIAMI GARDENS DRIVE)

MIAMI GARDENS

ORDERED SHUT 8/11/20

26 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Food contaminated by employees/consumers and operator continued to serve food. See stop sale. Observed moldy water, and mold like substance, dripping from ceiling air vent onto the steam table and splashing on assorted foods: cheese, onion, sliced tomatoes, chili, hamburgers, buns, assorted sauces, lettuce, hotdogs, and bacon. Per Managers, Operator has been notified for months about the leak, but to no avail.”

“Water leaking from pipe and/or faucet/handle. Observed moldy water, and mold like substance, dripping from ceiling air vent onto the steam table and splashing on assorted foods: cheese, onion, sliced tomatoes, chili, hamburgers, buns, assorted sauces, lettuce, hotdogs, and bacon. Per Managers, Operator has been notified for months about the leak, abut to no avail.”

“Employee failed to wash hands before putting on gloves to initiate a task working with food. Observed employee placed on gloves after receiving cash and then began to scoop up ice. No hand wash. Employee then washed hands.”

****BOMBAY CAFE

3060 NORTH ANDRES AVENUE

WILTON MANORS

ORDERED SHUT 8/13/20

4 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed 20 droppings behind chest freezer in utility room Observed 5 droppings behind shelf in dry storage. Operator cleaned and pressure washed area.”

***CHINA STAR

1430 CORAL RIDGE DRIVE

CORAL SPRINGS

ORDERED SHUT 8/13/20

16 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. 1) Observed 9 rodents droppings on fire alarm right next to mixer close back door. 2 Observed approximately 10 rodent droppings under three compartment sink 3) Observed 5 rodent droppings under prep table by dry storage area 4)Observed 3 rodent droppings under front counter by napkins 5) Observed 6 rodent droppings under front counter where brown takeout bags are stored.”

“Accumulation of dead or trapped birds, insects, rodents, or other pests, in control devices. Observed 10 dead flies in dining room.”

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. 1) Observed approximately 50 live flies flying around and landing on wall and on storages containers by storage area where rice, flour, salt and cornstarch are stored. 2) Observed 3 live flies flying around and landing from mop sink to prep stations in kitchen area .”

“Grease accumulated on kitchen floor and/or under cooking equipment. 1) Observed grease build up under cook line, shelves and prep tables in kitchen area. 2)Observed standing water on floor by soda rack 3) Observed ceiling tile broken over walk in cooler **Repeat Violation**.”

“Cooked/heated time/temperature control for safety food not cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within 6 hours. Observed cooked chicken 1:35 (59°F - Cooling) 60°F at 2:25. Temperature has risen and cooling has stopped within an hour. Per operator cooling started at 12 pm. Operator placed in walk in freezer for quick chill since food item has 3 1/2 hours to get food to 41°.”

***PIZZA FUSION

2378 WESTON ROAD

WESTON

ORDERED SHUT 8/14/20

5 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. 1 live roach under prep table where cook is preparing pizza dough. 1 live roach behind fliptop pizza station. 1 live roach crawling on floor going into front counter. 1 live roach on glass sneeze guard where clean plates are stored. 1 live roach crawling on floor coming out of pizza oven. Operator began killing roaches, washing plates and cleaning floors.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed 3 dead roaches under fliptop pizza station cooler. Observed 4 dead roaches under rack next to prep table. Operator cleaned floor and sanitized.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Pizza station cooler: pizza sauce (47°F - Cold Holding); roasted mushroom (48°F - Cold Holding). Per operator foods have been in unit overnight and have not been removed. Foods not maintaining 41°F or less for more than 4 hours. See stop sale.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Pizza station cooler: pizza sauce (47°F - Cold Holding); roasted mushroom (48°F - Cold Holding). Per operator foods have been in unit overnight and have not been removed. Foods not maintaining 41°F or less for more than 4 hours. See stop sale.”