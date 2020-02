Dirty Dining: Inspector finds pest infestation in South Florida bakery

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – A State inspector ordered a “stop sale” on all open food and a “stop use” order on all food processing, all food utensils, ovens, crockpot, ware wash sink, small mixer, dough kneader, large mixer, and reach-in cooler.

The Inspector was at Brother’s Bakery in Lauderhill on Feb. 17, 2020. Re-inspection is required due to pests.

According to Inspector, if evidence of pest infestation is observed on the next inspection, a Stop-Use Order will be issued on all receiving areas of the establishment and the establishment will no longer be allowed to receive additional food items.

Below is a list of violations:

BROTHER'S BAKERY

2992 NW 55TH AVENUE

LAUDERHILL

INSPECTION DATE 2/17/20

26 VIOLATIONS

"BAKERY AREA - INSECTS FOUND

ON PAN OF DOUGH STORED

INSIDE SERVICE FREEZER BY

WARE WASH SINK. DOUGH

WAS VOLUNTARILY DISCARDED."

"BAKERY/BACK ROOM AREA -

SEVERAL LIVE ROACHES

CRAWLING AROUND AND UNDER

WARE WASH SINK, UNDER PREP

TABLE BY BAKERY ENTRANCE,

ON WALL BEHIND AND FLOOR

UNDER MOP SINK."

"PERSON IN CHARGE DID NOT

ENSURE ACTIVE MANAGERIAL

CONTROL AS EVIDENCED BY

PEST INFESTATION, HAND

WASHING, AND COLD HOLDING

VIOLATION."

"FOOD SERVICE AREA -

OBSERVED FOOD EMPLOYEE

DIP HANDS IN BUCKET OF

WATER BEHIND CASHIER

COUNTER TO CLEANSE HANDS

BEFORE DONNING GLOVES.

STOP USE ORDER ISSUED."

"FOOD SERVICE AREA -

EMPLOYEE DID NOT WASH

HANDS BEFORE DONNING

GLOVES TO ENGAGE WITH OPEN

FOODS. STOP USE ISSUED DUE

TO PEST INFESTATION. PROPER

HAND WASHING PROCEDURES

DISCUSSED WITH

MANAGEMENT."

"BAKERY AREA - COOKED

CHICKEN AND FISH FILLING

PREPARED IN A PRIVATE HOME

USED TO MAKE PATTIES AT

ESTABLISHMENT. COS -

CHICKEN, FISH AND PATTIES

WERE VOLUNTARILY

DISCARDED DURING

INSPECTION. FOOD SERVICE

AREA - PEANUT BRITTLE

PREPARED IN A PRIVATE HOME

SOLD OUT OF DISPLAY CASE BY

CASH REGISTER. COS -

MANUFACTURER REMOVED

FOOD IN PRESENCE OF

INSPECTOR."

"BAKERY AREA - DUST, DIRT AND

FOOD RESIDUE ACCUMULATED

ON KNOBS, HANDLES AND

EXTERIOR SURFACES OF SMALL

MIXER, DOUGH KNEADER, AND

LARGE DOUGH MIXER.

OBSERVED BUILD UP OF SOIL

AND DEBRIS AT SPRAY NOZZLE

OF WARE WASH SINK.

OBSERVED BUILD UP OF SOIL

AND DEBRIS ON SHELF LOCATED

IN REACH IN FREEZER."

"BAKERY AREA - CARBON AND

GREASE ACCUMULATED ON

BAKERY OVEN RACKS AND

INSIDE SMALL OVEN."

"ESTABLISHMENT IS OPERATING

WITHOUT A 2020 FOOD PERMIT.

ESTABLISHMENT BEGAN

OPERATING ON 01/2020."