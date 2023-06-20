Acquolina Weston, Cracker Barrel among restaurant kitchens ordered shut last week

Below is a list of places that were inspected last week by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

Some places were issued a “follow-up inspection required” and were not ordered shut even though they had insect issues.

The department has discretion on which establishments are ordered shut and which are not, and it should NOT be that way.

All the places that were ordered shut were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

***ACQUOLINA

2320 WESTON ROAD

WESTON

ORDERED SHUT 6/15/23

8 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed approximately 25 small flying insects- at back room prep area- landing on cutting boards - operator killed 15 small flying insects and sanitized area Observed approximately 5 small flying insects at can storage/ pizza area- operator killed 3 flies and sanitized area.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. At walk in cooler-Marsala sauce 47-49F- cold holding , tomato sauce 47-50F-cold holding, chicken stock 47-50F- cold holding - food not prepared or portioned today- food out of temperature overnight- see Stop sale.”

“Raw animal food stored over/not properly separated from ready-to-eat food. At walk in cooler-Raw commented beef over eggplant- operator moved raw beef to lower shelf.”

“Raw animal foods not properly separated from each other in holding unit based upon minimum required cooking temperature. At walk in cooler Raw chicken over raw beef- operator moved chicken to lower shelf. Repeat Violation.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. At walk in cooler-Marsala sauce 47-49F- cold holding , tomato sauce 47-50F-cold holding, chicken stock 47-50F- cold holding - food not prepared or portioned today- food out of temperature overnight- see Stop sale. At cook line prep area-Marinara sauce 64-67F- cold holding, chicken stock 64-65F- cold holding, butter 64-67F- cold holding- operator states food not prepared or portioned today- food out of temperature for 3 hours- operator placed on time as a public health contra, for remaining hour.”

“Cooked/heated time/temperature control for safety food not cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 70 degrees Fahrenheit within 2 hours. At speed rack by cook line- veal - 85-94F at 12:50 to 89-112F at 1:30 ( cooling since 12:30)-food left out to cool at room temperature- at current rate of cooling food will not reach 41F within 2 hours - operator placed in reach in freezer to quick chill. At speed rack by pasta station - cooked pasta 78-79F at 1:00 to 78-79F at 1:30 ( cooling since 12:45)- food left out to cool at room temperature- at current rate of cooling food will not reach 41F within 2 hours- operator placed in reach freezer.”

“Hand wash sink used for purposes other than hand washing. At pizza station hand wash sink- chill stick inside hand wash sink- operator removed.”

***CRACKER BARREL

1250 SW 11TH WAY

DEERFIELD BEACH

ORDERED SHUT 6/13/23

2 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 10 live roaches inside of not in use 6 door reach in under flat top on right side cook line. Operator started to treat at time of inspection.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed 1 dead roach on ground next to hand wash sink in prep area. Operator removed cleaned and sanitized.”

***SMOKED BBQ

1801 N. ROOSEVELT BLVD.

KEY WEST

ORDERED SHUT 6/15/23

9 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed 14 rodent droppings on floor behind fryers next to back door.”

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. Cutting board of reach-in cooler on make line stained.”

“Cooked/heated time/temperature control for safety food not cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 70 degrees Fahrenheit within two hours and from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within six hours. See stop sale. Item in reach-in cooler next to fryers: noodles (48F - Cooling). Owner stated item placed in cooler the previous day: noodles (48F - Cooling).”

“Single-service articles improperly stored. Cup boxes stored on floor in smoker room. Owner placed cup boxes on rack. Repeat Violation.”

“Required employee training expired for some employees.”

***CHURCH’S CHICKEN

2401 WEST SUNRISE BLVD.

FORT LAUDERDALE

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

INSPECTION DATE 6/14/23

10 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW-UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

ORDERED SHUT 9/29/21

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Approximately 3 small flying insects on inside front counter/drive thru area windows. Approximately 4 small flying insects on cases of cans of jalapeños in back storage area. Approximately 4 small flying insects on shelving and closed bags of disposable cups in back storage area. Observed a flying insect land on clean empty food container in back storage area. Back storage area is directly open to cooking area. Operator began removing flying insects during inspection.”

“Floor soiled/has accumulation of debris. Behind fryers and under front counter shelving by entrance to kitchen from lobby. Repeat Violation.”

“Ceiling/ceiling tiles/vents soiled with accumulated food debris, grease, dust, or mold-like substance. A/C vents at front counter/lobby visibly soiled.”

“No plan review submitted and approved - renovations were made or are in progress.”

“Food manager certification expired.”

***AMIGOS TORTILLA BAR

425 GREENE STREET

KEY WEST

INSPECTION DATE 6/15/23

9 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW-UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed 4 flying insects near service line in front of kitchen.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed in walk-in cooler near entrance on rack and close to door Shredded beef (54F - Cold Holding); House made Aioli garlic sauce (54F - Cold Holding); cooked pork (54F); Carnitas (54F - Cold Holding); Cream sauce (54F - Cold). Manager stated employees had door open during prep.Cooler has an Ambient temperature of 43F. Manager moved all items closer to fan in walk-in cooler. Observed shredded cheese , cooked pork and cooked chicken in reach in cooler under grill area at 62F Manager stated items were just brought from walk-in cooler. Cooler has an Ambient temperature of 64.9F. Manager removed items and placed in walk in cooler. Repeat Violation.”

“Dish machine not sanitizing properly. Discontinue use of dish machine for sanitizing and set up manual sanitization until dish machine is repaired and sanitizing properly. Observed Dish machine to be at 0ppm. Manager will Discontinue use of dish machine for sanitizing and set up manual sanitization until dish machine is repaired and sanitizing properly.”

“Certified Food Manager or person in charge lacks knowledge of food borne illnesses and symptoms of illness that would prevent an employee from working with food, clean equipment and utensils, and single-service items. Person in charge unable to answer questions regarding Big 6 Food borne Illnesses. Inspector provided copy of Big 6 Food borne Illness.”

“Proof of required state approved employee training not available for some employees.”

***FIRST FLIGHT RESTAURANT & BREWERY

301 WHITEHEAD STREET

KEY WEST

INSPECTION DATE 6/15/23

8 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW-UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed 4 flying insects in kitchen prep area.”

“Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine/bin. Observed interior of ice machine behind splash guard soiled.”

“Nonfood-contact surface soiled with grease, food debris, dirt, slime or dust. Observed stand alone door gaskets soiled. Manager had employee clean gaskets during inspection.”

“Food not stored at least 6 inches off of the floor. Observed case of turkey in walk-in freezer stored on floor. Manager had employee remove and store properly.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed in flip to cooler near grill area Tuna (52F - Cold Holding); Blue cheese crumbles (52F - Cold Holding); Parmesan cheese (52F - Cold Holding). Observed cooler to have ambient temperature of 51.4F. Manager stated all foods were placed in cooler earlier. Manager had employee place ice on items in flip top cooler. Observed walk-in cooler near door beef (54F - Cold Holding); Cooked chicken wings (49F - Cold Holding); Hamburger beef (52F - Cold Holding). Chef stated they had delivery and placed meats in ice bath. Repeat Violation.”

“Dish machine not sanitizing properly. Discontinue use of dish machine for sanitizing and set up manual sanitization until dish machine is repaired and sanitizing properly. Observed dish machine not dispensing any sanitizer solution. Manager will Discontinue use of dish machine for sanitizing and set up manual sanitization until dish machine is repaired and sanitizing properly.”

***TONG’S GARDEN KEY WEST

1458 KENNEDY BLVD.

KEY WEST

INSPECTION DATE 6/15/23

22 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW-UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed three flies in kitchen area. Observed three flies in back prep area.”

“Stop Sale issued due to adulteration of food product. Bottle of water stored in container of carrots.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Items in reach-in cooler across from stove: shrimp (53F - Cold Holding); beef (51F - Cold Holding); chicken (52F,51F - Cold Holding); pork (52F - Cold Holding); tofu (51F - Cold Holding). Manager stated items stored in cooler overnight.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Items in reach-in cooler across from fryers: chicken (62F - Cold Holding); pork (61F - Cold Holding); eggs ambient) (67F - Cold Holding); crab (60F - Cold Holding). Manager stated items placed in cooler four hours prior to temperature being taken. Manager moved items to walk-in freezer to reduce temperature to 41F. Item stored on cook line: fresh garlic in oil (86F - Cold Holding). Manager stated items placed in cooler two hours prior to temperature being taken. Manager moved items to walk-in freezer to reduce temperature to 41F. Items in reach-in cooler across from stove: shrimp (53F - Cold Holding); beef (51F - Cold Holding); chicken (52F,51F - Cold Holding); pork (52F - Cold Holding); tofu (51F - Cold Holding). Manager stated items stored in cooler overnight. Repeat Violation.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food, other than whole meat roast, hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit. Item stored on cook line: egg rolls (95F - Hot Holding). Manager stated item prepared thirty minutes prior to temperature being taken. Manager voluntarily discarded items.”

“Raw animal food stored over/not properly separated from ready-to-eat food. Shell eggs stored over cooked pork in reach-in cooler across from stove. Manager moved eggs to a different shelf.”

“Employee washed hands in a sink other than an approved hand wash sink. Employee washed hands in three compartment sink. Manager had employee wash hands in hand washing sink.”

***FOUR MARLINS

1435 SIMONTON STREET

KEY WEST

INSPECTION DATE 6/14/23

8 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW-UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed 3 flying insects near hand sink at the end of cook line.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Observed in reach-in cooler on cook line held from previous day Cut melon (57F - Cold Holding); Salmon (57F - Cold Holding); Yogurt (57F - Cold Holding); Feta cheese (57F - Cold Holding) See Stop Sale. Cooler had Ambient temperature of 50F. Observed in walk-in cooler Ham (57F - Cold Holding); Sharp cheddar cheese (57F - Cold Holding); Raw shell eggs Ambient temperature (50F - Cold Holding); Milk (56F - Cold Holding); Heavy cream (56F - Cold Holding); Goat cheese (56F - Cold Holding); Blue cheese crumbles (56F - Cold Holding); Yogurt (57F - Cold Holding); Mozzarella cheese (57F - Cold Holding); Pepper jack cheese (57F - Cold Holding); mozzarella cheese (57F - Cold Holding); Butter (57F - Cold Holding); Half and Half (57F - Cold Holding); Liquid egg whites (57F - Cold Holding); Culinary Cream (57F - Cold Holding); Tuna salad (57F - Cold Holding); Ham (57F - Cold Holding); Pork (57F - Cold Holding); Turkey (57F - Cold Holding); Potato salad (57F - Cold Holding) Walk in cooler had Ambient temperature of 57F. See Stop Sale. Repeat Violation.”

“Ready-to-eat, time/temperature control for safety food not consumed/sold within 7 days after opening/preparation. See stop sale. Observed house made marinara dated 5-30-2023.”

***BAGATELLE RESTAURANT

115 DUVAL STREET

KEY WEST

INSPECTION DATE 6/14/23

18 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW-UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed 3 flying insects at upstairs bar.”

“Misrepresentation of a fruit or fruit juice. Establishment offers “fresh oj” on drink menu for mimosas. Establishment is utilizing bottled ocean spray juice per person in charge. Also bar menu states “fresh lemon juice” is offered in gin and tonic, is utilizing commercially bottled juice.”

“Food stored in ice used for drinks. Observed wine bottle stored in drink ice at front bar.”

“In-use tongs stored on equipment door handle between uses. Multiple tongs hanging from oven doors at knee level, person in charge removed.”

“Accumulation of dead or trapped birds, insects, rodents, or other pests, in control devices. Flying insect sticky tape at upstairs bar with large amount of insects, person in charge discarded.”

“Displayed food not properly protected from contamination. At upstairs bar, no lid on garnish container, in range of customer reach at bar.”

“Raw animal food stored over/not properly separated from ready-to-eat food. In prep walk in cooler raw shell eggs stored over prepped vegetables. In main walk in cooler raw chicken and sausage stored over fish. Person in charge began rearranging. Repeat Violation.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. In walk in cooler in prep area butter, cream, butter 52-56F. Person in charge states has delivery less than 1 hour ago, has maintenance working on unit during inspection.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food, other than whole meat roast, hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit. Cheese sauce stored on shelf in kitchen at 78F. Recommend holding item on time. Person in charge will hold on time for remaining 2 hours.”

“Establishment is conducting non-continuous cooking of raw animal foods and the written procedures are not available upon request. Person in charge states par cooks chicken breast less than 165F, then cools and cooks to order. No non continuous cooking procedures available during inspection.”

“Dish machine chlorine sanitizer not at proper minimum strength. Discontinue use of dish machine for sanitizing and set up manual sanitization until dish machine is repaired and sanitizing properly. Both dish machine at bar on 1st and 2nd story are at 0ppm. Units out of sanitizer, retested after priming at 0ppm. Person in charge will utilize triple sink until units can be serviced.”

“No currently certified food service manager on duty with four or more employees engaged in food preparation/handling.”

***GRAND CAFE

314 DUVAL STREET

KEY WEST

INSPECTION DATE 6/14/23

19 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW-UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed 4 flying insects in kitchen during inspection.”

“Presence of insects, rodents, or other pests. Large wasp nest observed in corner of kitchen by side door.”

“Outer openings not protected during operation and vermin and/or environmental cross contamination present. Doors wide open in kitchen , observed flying insects in kitchen during inspection.”

“Employee touching ready-to-eat food with their bare hands - food was not being heated as a sole ingredient to 145 degrees F or immediately added to other ingredients to be cooked/heated to the minimum required temperature to allow bare hand contact. Establishment has no approved Alternative Operating Procedure. Observed bar tender handle cut limes with bare hands.”

“Raw animal foods not properly separated from each other in holding unit based upon minimum required cooking temperature. In walk in cooler raw ground beef stored over raw intact beef.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. In walk in cooler butter, lobster, beef, stew at 51-55F. Person in charge states has been in and out for prep.”

“Food manager certification expired.”

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. Soda nozzle with heavy mold like substance at bar. Ice machine with heavy mold like substance buildup.”

“Hand wash sink used for purposes other than hand washing. Observed beef thawing in hand wash sink.”

***THE PLACE

THE BEACON SOUTH BEACH

720 OCEAN DRIVE

MIAMI BEACH

INSPECTION DATE 6/13/23

15 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW-UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. One live roach on floor by kitchen prep.”

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. 2 flies in kitchen area.”

“Food-contact surfaces not sanitized after cleaning, before use. Do not use equipment/utensils not properly sanitized. 0 ppm chlorine at Dish Machine cycle.”

“Nonexempt fish offered raw or undercooked has not undergone proper parasite destruction. Fish must be fully cooked or discarded. Establishment offers raw SWAI for ceviche but cannot provide adequate freezing records for parasite destruction.”

“Self-service salad bar/buffet lacking adequate sneeze guards or other proper protection from contamination. Apples at buffet line with no sneeze guard protection. Person In Charge moved apples.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Individual butters and creamers at 55°. 60°. 57° at buffet line and kitchen.”

“No currently certified food service manager on duty with four or more employees engaged in food preparation/handling.”