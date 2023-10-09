Rodent ‘falls from shelf’ during inspection at South Florida restaurant

Below is a list of places that were inspected last week by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

Some places were issued a “follow-up inspection required” and were not ordered shut even though they had insect issues.

The department has discretion on which establishments are ordered shut and which are not, and it should NOT be that way.

All the places that were ordered shut were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

**LATIN AMERICAN RESTAURANT

1590 CORAL WAY

MIAMI

ORDERED SHUT 10/3/23

37 VIOLATIONS FOUND

Latin American restaurant in Miami. (WPLG)

“Presence of insects, rodents, or other pests. Observed a live rodent fall from the shelf above the mop sink to the floor. Nearby the large oven.”

“Perimeter walls and roofs do not effectively protect establishment against environmental cross contamination or the entrance of pests. Dry storage area: area with the door not a solid wall, acrylic panel above the door repaired with duct tape and cardboard.”

“Raw animal foods not properly separated from one another based upon minimum required cooking temperature when stored in a freezer - not all products commercially packaged. Observed raw chicken over raw beef and raw beef over raw pork in the reach in cooler by the kitchen. Observed back storage reach in cooler with beef over pork, deep reach in freezer with raw chicken over beef, croquettes and vegetables.”

“Plumbing system improperly installed or repaired. Drain line from the Coca-Cola machine into the hand washing sink at the front counter.”

“Toxic substance/chemical improperly stored. Stored nail polish on the shelves by coffee station. Observed sanitizer bucket stored on top the prep table.”

“Food stored on floor. Observed buckets of ice on the floor by ice machine, buckets of pickles and carrots stored on the floor in the back storage room. Repeat Violation.”

“Observed old labels stuck to food containers after cleaning by the 3 compartment sink.”

“Nonfood-contact surface soiled with grease, food debris, dirt, slime or dust. Observed gaskets on all reach in coolers soiled, large oven exterior soiled.”

“Establishment did not report seating change that affects the license fee, Clean Indoor Air Act, sewage system approval or other related requirements. The establishment has 78 seats inside and 50 outside seats Discussed with the operator, approved for 46 seats with the Division. Repeat Violation.”

“Employee with no hair restraint while engaging in food preparation. Observed chef cooking and plating food without hair net or hat.”

“Dish machine not sanitizing properly. Discontinue use of dish machine for sanitizing and set up manual sanitization until dish machine is repaired and sanitizing properly. Dishwasher (Quaternary 0ppm); Operator set up the three compartment sink.”

“Wiping cloth solution exceeding the maximum concentration allowed stored in a location that could result in the cross contamination of food, equipment, utensils, linens, single-service, or single-use articles. Observed Front counter: Sanitizer Bucket (Chlorine 100+ppm), asked employee to redo solution. Employee remade Sanitizer Bucket (Chlorine 100ppm).”

“Employee has not received adequate training related to their assigned duties as evidenced by lack of general knowledge in performing their assigned duties.”

“Employee failed to wash hands before putting on gloves to initiate a task working with food. Observed employee putting on new gloves without washing hands after cleaning the floor. Inspector educated the correct way to wash hands properly.”

“Employee touched bare body part and then engaged in food preparation, handled clean equipment or utensils, or touched unwrapped single-service items without washing hands. Observed employee drying their hands on the apron and went to start prepping food on the cook line, educated employee how to wash hands properly.”

“Nonfood-grade bags used in direct contact with food. Observed whole chicken, drumsticks and ball of ham stored in the deep reach in freezer with grocery bags. Repeat Violation.”

“Food manager certification expired.”

“No plan review submitted and approved - renovations were made or are in progress. Observed the approved plans does not match the current layout of the establishment. Observed the sandwich presser station and a reach in cooler with prep table above with sandwiches, sandwich meats, cheese, margarine, mayonnaise stored inside. Observed a sandwich area with glass display alongside the wall nearby the dining room. Observed in the back area nearby the office, establishment has three solid walls, the side where the door to the parking lot is located is not a solid wall, covered with Plexiglas. Wall not smooth, nonabsorbent and easily cleanable in food storage. Observed gaps in the wall . The new service area and coffee counter removed.”

“No soap provided at hand wash sink by the 3 compartment sink and drink station area.”

**BASILIC VIETNAMESE GRILL

218 EAST COMMERCIAL BLVD.

FORT LAUDERDALE

ORDERED SHUT 10/4/23

10 VIOLATIONS FOUND

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 11/18/21

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Approximately 6 rodent droppings - front counter bar area - one on wine shelf, the rest on shelving with electric equipment. Approximately 4 on dry storage shelf next to walk in cooler, adjacent to kitchen prep area. Shelf contains packages of rice paper, peanuts and decorations.”

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. 2 live roaches on dry storage shelf next to walk in cooler, adjacent to kitchen prep area. Shelf contains packages of rice paper, peanuts and decorations. Operator exterminated roaches and cleaned/sanitized the area.”

“Raw animal food stored over/not properly separated from ready-to-eat food. Walk in cooler - raw chicken stored over ready to eat beef broth.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Expo - flip top - cut cabbage (51-55F). Per operator item held in unit overnight. Not prepped or portioned today. Cook line - flip top - raw mussels (57F); cooked rice (60-65F); cooked white carrot (55F); raw pork (46-48F); raw beef (46-48F). Per operator items held in unit overnight. Not prepped or portioned today.”

“Floor soiled/has accumulation of debris. Under cook line cooking equipment. Under all dry storage shelving. Around water heater. Slicer by back kitchen door.”

**SAMOSA THE INDIAN CAFE

13101 WEST SUNRISE BLVD.

SUNRISE

ORDERED SHUT 10/5/23

9 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Approximately 20 live roaches on shelving on the cook line.”

“Bowl or other container with no handle used to dispense food. In the buckets of spices at the end of the cook line, pint sized containers were used to dispense food. The containers were removed.”

“No handwashing sign provided at a hand sink used by food employees. At the sink on the cook line. A copy of the hand wash sign was emailed to the operator.”

“No soap provided at hand wash sink. At the sink on the cook line.”

“Manager or person in charge lacking proof of food manager certification.”

“No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employees.”

**YIP (LISTED AS WONG’S ON STATE INSPECTION)

601 NW 100TH PLACE

PEMBROKE PINES

ORDERED SHUT 10/4/23

17 VIOLATIONS FOUND

YIP in Pembroke Pines. (WPLG)

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. 2 live roaches crawling on floor under storage shelf next to bbq oven in cook line. 2 live roaches under container of cooking oil on shelf under prep table in cook line. 2 live roaches crawling on floor at entrance of kitchen. 1 live roach crawling on floor under dumpling machine in cook line. 1 live roach crawling on floor under mop sink in kitchen. 2 live roaches crawling on floor under prep table next to walk in cooler in kitchen. 2 live roaches on floor behind chest freezer#1 in kitchen. 1 live roach crawling next to flour bowl on shelf under prep table in cook line.”

“Dead roaches on premises. 12 dead roaches behind chest freezer #1 in kitchen. 5 dead roaches behind chest freezer #2 in kitchen. 6 dead roaches behind dumpling machine in cook line. 2 dead roaches under 3 compartment sink in kitchen. 2 dead roaches behind flour mixer in kitchen. 2 dead roaches under storage shelf in cook line. 1 dead roach on wall behind chest freezer #2 in kitchen.”

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. 1 live flying insect landed on prep table next to hand wash sink in kitchen. 1 live flying insect flying above dough mixer in kitchen.”

“Floor soiled/has accumulation of debris. 1. Behind chest freezers in kitchen. 2. Under cooking equipment in kitchen, 3. Under storage shelf next to bbq oven in cook line. 4. Under reach in cooler in cook line soiled.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Flip top cooler in cook line ; cooked chicken (50F - Cold Holding); cooked steak (51F - Cold Holding); cooked noodles (50F - Cold Holding); raw chicken (49F - Cold Holding)foods pulled from walk in cooler less than 4 hours ago per cook. Operator moved to low boy cooler in prep station to quick chill. Foods not prepared or portioned today.”

**AVOCADO’S FOOD

11401 PINES BLVD.

PEMBROKE PINES

ORDERED SHUT 10/5/23

4 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. -Observed 4 live roaches crawling on food preparation table , 2 live roaches crawling on clean food containers, 4 live crawling on box with limes and onions in service areas and 1 on floor next to refrigerator.”

**LA SALCHIPAPERIA DC

500 EAST OAKLAND PARK BLVD.

WILTON MANORS

ORDERED SHUT 10/2/23

8 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Operator does not permit customers to use bathroom. Bathroom access is denied to Customers as toilets are in disrepair and not working.”

“Plumbing system in disrepair. Customer bathrooms are closed due to plumbing issues. Manager explained that they go across the street to Use La Granja’s bathroom. Bathrooms are not flushing.”

“Standing water or very slow draining water in three-compartment sink.”

“Raw animal foods not properly separated from each other in holding unit based upon minimum required cooking temperature. Chicken wings stored in same container with raw beef. Repeat Violation.”

“Single-use gloves not changed as needed after changing tasks or when damaged or soiled. Cook washed gloved hands in 3 Compartment sink, then went back to prepare foods without changing gloves then went back to preparing food without putting on gloves on.”

“Employee washed hands in a sink other than an approved hand wash sink. Cook washed hands in 3 Compartment sink then went back to prepare food without putting gloves on.”

“Manager or person in charge lacking proof of food manager certification. Manager is Fabian Sierra. Repeat Violation.”

“No currently certified food service manager on duty with four or more employees engaged in food preparation/handling.”

**LAS MESA DORAL

7575 NW 12TH STREET

MIAMI

INSPECTION DATE 10/4/23

28 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW-UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license.”

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed 10 fruit flies flying at bar area.”

“Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine/bin. Observed heavy black mold like substance inside of the ice machine. Repeat Violation.”

“Food with mold-like growth. See stop sale. Observed heavy black mold like substance inside of the ice machine.

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Observed sliced Turkey (46F - Cold Holding); sliced cheese (50F - Cold Holding); shredded cheese (44F - Cold Holding) all cold holding at sandwich preparation area. As per manager items were there overnight.”

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. Observed oven at kitchen soiled with old food debris. Observed pizza oven, slicer blade soiled with old food debris at kitchen area. Observed oven in front of steam table soiled with old food debris

Buildup of food debris/soil residue on equipment door handles. Observed soiled reach in cooler door and gaskets at sandwich preparation area.”

“Clean equipment and utensils not separated from soiled equipment and utensils at ware washing area. Observed dirty plates with clean plates located in the back area shelves.”

“Cutting board has cut marks and is no longer cleanable. Observed cutting boards throughout kitchen soils and no longer cleanable.”

“Food not stored at least 6 inches off of the floor. Observed cooking oil stored on floor under pizza oven at kitchen, observed cases of chicken, beef, eggs stored on the floor inside of the walk in cooler, and walk in freezer.”

“Nonfood-contact surface soiled with grease, food debris, dirt, slime or dust. Observed spray hose nozzle has buildup of black like substance inside at 3 compartment sink at ware washing area. Observed hood vents soiled with buildup of grease, under flat grill with heavy soiled.”

“Wall soiled with accumulated grease, food debris, and/or dust. Observed walls soiled throughout the kitchen area, and back area.”

“Hand wash sink used for purposes other than handwashing. Observed metal spoon and fork stored inside hand wash sink at front kitchen area and at front counter.”