60+ rodent droppings found in restaurant that made ‘most violations list’ in 2021

Below is a list of places that were recently inspected by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

Some places were issued a “follow-up inspection required” and were not ordered shut even though they had insect issues.

The department has discretion on which establishments are ordered shut and which are not, and it should NOT be that way.

All the places that were ordered shut were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

**TEN TEN SEAFOOD & GRILL

10101 SUNSET STRIP

SUNRISE

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 10/11/23

15 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Front counter across from reach in freezer. Observed Approximately 15 rodents dropping on metal table shelves at front counter Approximately 9 rodent droppings on pipe next to hand wash sink at front counter Approximately 13 rodent droppings in deep fryer drawer at front counter. -Rear of building throughout kitchen area Observed 2 rat droppings behind dough mixer 1 rat dropping under oven next to walk in freezer 4 rat dropping on floor next to food preparation sink Approximately 15 rat droppings next to and below triple sink 3 rat dropping in storage area behind kitchen Two rat dropping below stand holding storage containers across from stove next to walk in cooler.”

“Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine/bin. Repeat Violation.”

“Cutting board has cut marks and is no longer cleanable. Kitchen next to walk in cooler. Repeat Violation.”

“In-use utensil in non-time/temperature control for safety food not stored with handle above top of food within a closed container. Back of house across from walk-in freezer #2. Observed in-use utensil handle not stored above cornstarch within closed container.”

“Nonfood-contact surface soiled with grease, food debris, dirt, slime or dust. Walk in cooler. Observed Walk in cooler with accumulation of black mold like build up in walk in cooler next to walk-in cooler door. Reach in cooler gasket across from cooking/steaming unit with accumulation of black mold like debris.”

“Raw animal food stored over/not properly separated from ready-to-eat food. Walk in cooler. Observed raw chicken stored over cooked rice noodles. Manager removed and stored appropriately.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Reach in cooler next to hand wash sink. Observed sprouts (70F - Cold Holding); beef strips (47F - Cold Holding); picking duck (45F - cold holding); imitation crab (47F - Cold Holding); shrimp (45F - Cold Holding); roast pork (47F - Cold Holding); ham (47F - Cold Holding). Per operator, items were placed in reach in cooler this morning at approximately 11am. Items have been out of temperature for approximately 30 minutes prior to inspection. Repeat Violation.”

**ARGENTINA GRILL

SAWGRASS MILLS

12801 WEST SUNRISE BLVD.

SUNRISE

ORDERED SHUT 10/9/23

9 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. - Kitchen across from three compartment sink. -Observed approximately 6 live roaches crawling in box covering printer next to and above food preparation utensils in rear prep area. Manager discarded box. -Observed approximately 4 live roaches crawling from printer next to and above food preparation utensils in rear prep area. Employee killed roaches. -Observed 2 live roaches crawling on soy sauce bottles above prep table in rear prep area. -Observed 1 live roach crawling on plastic wrap on prep table in rear prep area. Employee killed roach. Observed 1 live roach crawling on top of walk in cooler in rear prep area.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed 2 dead roaches in box covering printer in rear prep area. Manager discarded box with dead roaches.”

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed- One flying insect flying around hand wash sink at front counter. Approximately 3 flying insects landing on soda boxes in rear prep area next to triple sink. Two live flying insects landing on shelf holding clean utensils in rear prep area. One flying insect landing on cutting board stored on clean utensil storage shelf in rear prep area. One flying insect landing on clean service pan above triple sink in rear prep area.”

“Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine/bin. Repeat Violation.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food, other than whole meat roast, hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit. Front counter steam table Observed Ribs (104-142F - Hot Holding); Chicken (110-150F - Hot Holding); chicken tenders (107F - Hot Holding); ribs (106-154F - Hot Holding); chicken fajitas (105-156F - Hot Holding). Items were stored in shallow pans which prevented food from maintaining temperature. Employee placed items to be reheated. Repeat Violation.”

“Food stored on floor. Observed bucket of sauce stored on floor in walk in cooler. Manager removed. Observed a case of fries stored on floor across from frying station. Observed a bucket of sauce stored on rack on floor next to frying unit in front prep area.”

**LARB

6234 N. FEDERAL HIGHWAY

FORT LAUDERDALE

ORDERED SHUT 10/9/23

15 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. At least 35 small flying insects in back kitchen prep area. Area contains dry storage - packages of starch, cans and jars. Flies were observed on shelving and landed on a few unopened bags of starch. At least 15 small flying insects on shelving above dish machine - housing clean pots. Operator began exterminating and cleaning/sanitizing area during inspection.”

“Raw animal food stored over/not properly separated from ready-to-eat food. Raw chicken stored behind ready to eat vegetables in upper section of right side cook line flip top. Front counter chest freezer - raw pork stored over ice cream. All items not commercially packaged. Operator stored all items properly.”

“Raw animal foods not properly separated from each other in holding unit based upon minimum required cooking temperature. Front counter left flip top - Raw duck and raw pork stored in same container.”

“Employee washed hands in a sink other than an approved hand wash sink. Employee washed hands in triple sink. Reviewed proper hand washing and employee washed hands in proper hand sink.”

“Hand wash sink not accessible for employee use at all times. Back prep room hand sink blocked with large buckets. Operator removed.”

“Required employee training expired for all employee.”

**LA VINA ARAGON

8155 WEST 8TH AVENUE

HIALEAH

ORDERED SHUT 10/13/23

10 VIOLATIONS FOUND

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 1/12/22

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 8 live roaches underneath of the three compartment sink, located in the kitchen area.”

“Chlorine sanitizer not at proper minimum strength for manual ware washing. Do not use equipment/utensils not properly sanitized. Observed three compartment sink with chlorine sanitation solutions of 0 ppm, operator add chlorine, recheck 100 ppm.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food, other than whole meat roast, hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed tortilla espanola (110°F - Hot Holding) on steam table for less than 4 hours as per operator. Operator reheated at 165°F.”

**ASIAN CHAO STORE #F45

SAWGRASS MILLS

12801 SAWGRASS BLVD.

SUNRISE

INSPECTION DATE 10/9/23

15 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW-UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. -Observed 3 live roaches underneath food storage shelves in dry storage areas. Dry storage area not separated from food preparation and dishwashing areas.”

“Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine/bin. -Observed accumulation of black substance buildup inside ice machine.”

“Equipment and utensils not washed, rinsed and sanitized in the correct order in three-compartment sink. Do not use dishes/equipment not properly sanitized. -Observed employee washing and sanitizing food containers without rinsing. Advice employee to wash, rinse , sanitize and properly air dry food containers.”

“Interior of oven/microwave has accumulation of black substance/grease/food debris. -Observed accumulation of old food residue buildup inside microwave.”

“Nonfood-contact surface soiled with grease, food debris, dirt, slime or dust. -Observed accumulation of old food residue buildup on food containers lids.”

“Food being cooled by non-approved method as evidenced by inadequate rate of cooling during time of inspection. -Observed container with cooked chicken covered while cooling in walk-in cooler.”

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. -Observed accumulation of black mold like substance buildup on can opener blade.”

**BISTRO CREOLE

7316 SOUTHGATE BLVD.

NORTH LAUDERDALE

INSPECTION DATE 10/12/23

16 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW-UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Approximately 2 small flying insects at front counter - landing on wall. Approximately 5 small flying insects flying around a bag of onions by back kitchen dry storage shelf. Operator stored onions in closed container. Operator began exterminating flying insects and cleaning the areas during inspection.”

“Employee handled soiled equipment or utensils and then engaged in food preparation, handled clean equipment or utensils, or touched unwrapped single-service items without washing hands. Employee handled soiled dishes then began to prepare cooked plantains without washing hands. Reviewed proper hand washing and employee properly washed hands.”

“Bowl or other container with no handle used to dispense food. Bowl in dry beans and container of salt.”

“Floor soiled/has accumulation of debris. Behind reach in cooler, under and around cooking equipment.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food, other than whole meat roast, hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit. cook line - gravy (125F - Hot Holding); pasta (117-130F - Hot Holding); plantains (111-121F - Hot Holding). Per operator items have been holding approximately 2 hours. Operator moved pasta and gravy to cook top to reheat to at least 165F. Plantains moved to reach in to quick chill. Repeat Violation.”

“Hand wash sink not accessible for employee use at all times. Front counter hand sink and prep area hand sinks- blocked by trays of “to go ”sauces.”

“No soap provided at hand wash sink. Prep area hand sink.”

**MO BAGELS & DELI

800 EAST HALLANDALE BEACH BLVD..

HALLANDALE BEACH

INSPECTION DATE 10/6/23

19 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW-UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. 1) 4 small flying insects landing on bagels at bagel basket front counter away from kitchen. 2) 3 small flying insects landing on wall behind bagel rack away from kitchen. Manager cleaned, sanitized area and discarded bagels. Repeat Violation.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. eater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. 1) Dukers flip top- ; Butter (47-49F - Cold Holding); Cream cheese (46-48F - Cold Holding). Per Manager food items in unit overnight. Items not prepared or portioned today .See stop sale 1) Dukers flip top- ; Cut tomatoes at 9:00 (59F - ambient Cooling) since 6AM. Rechecked at 9:50 to 48F. 2) Secondary walk in- ; Tuna salad (48-50F - Cooking); Eggs salad (46F - Cooling) . Per Manager food items in unit overnight. Items not prepared or portioned today.”

“Interior of oven. has accumulation of black substance/grease/food debris. Repeat Violation.”

“Bowl or other container with no handle used to dispense food. Bowl without handle stored in container of sauce in true double doors glass cooler next to stove.”

“No soap provided at hand wash sink. Both hands washing sinks in the bagel area.”

“Employee with no hair restraint while engaging in food preparation. Employee put on hat during inspection. Repeat Violation.”

**HOOK & REEL

7841 PINES BLVD.

PEMBROKE PINES

INSPECTION DATE 10/11/23

8 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW-UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Dead roaches on premises. 1 dead roach under reach in cooler in cook line. 1 dead roach on floor in dry storage room. Operator cleaned and sanitized area during inspection. Repeat Violation.”

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. 1 live roach crawling under paper towel dispenser above hand wash sink in cook line. Repeat Violation.”

“No soap provided at hand Wash sink in cook line.”

**IHOP

516 SOUTH FEDERAL HIGHWAY

DEERFIELD BEACH

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

INSPECTION DATE 10/9/23

18 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW-UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. I. One live small flying insect resting on the wall in the kitchen, by the ware washing station. 2. One live small flying insect flying in the food prep area of the kitchen.”

“Dead roaches on premises. 1. One dead roach in the mop sink. 2. Two dead roaches underneath shelving in dry storage area.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. 1. Salmon (53F); sliced cheese (51F); deli ham (51F); sliced turkey (52F); smoked sausage (52F), and shredded cheese (51F) stored in the reach in cooler in the kitchen overnight per operator.”

“Wall soiled with accumulated grease, food debris, and/or dust. In the kitchen behind fryers, prep table, cook line, and cooling units.”

“Employee touched soiled apron/clothes and then engaged in food preparation, handled clean equipment or utensils, or touched unwrapped single-service items without washing hands. Employee touched dirty hat and continued working with food without hand washing. Reviewed hand washing with employee and employee washed hands.”

**DIANA FOOD GROUP(CATERING)

4020 NE 10TH WAY

POMPANO BEACH

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

INSPECTION DATE 10/12/23

23 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW-UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

ORDERED SHUT 5/18/23

ORDERED SHUT 3/15/22

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. 1 live fly flying in kitchen area. 3 live flies flying behind cooler in staging 2 dry storage area located in another room away from kitchen. 2 live flies landing on single service boxes stored outside staging 1 cooler.”

“Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine/bin. Rust buildup inside ice machine.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. 1) Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Blast chiller - mashed potato 45° (cold holding) per operator cooling since yesterday.”

“Floor not cleaned when the least amount of food is exposed in storage containers in freezer and dry storage between palettes.”

**SUVICHE

3450 NW 83RD AVENUE

DORAL

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

INSPECTION DATE 10/9/23

22 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW-UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed approximately 20 flies flying and standing in the bar area.”

“Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine/bin located near bar area.”

“Accumulation of debris inside ware washing machine.”

“Accumulation of debris on exterior of ware washing machine.”

“Fly sticky tape hanging over food/food preparation area/food-contact equipment. Observed Fly sticky tape hanging over bar hand washing sink.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed Chaufa rice) rice (49F cold holdings). chicken stored at reach in cooler the day before. Raw chicken (48F cold holding). As per operator stored in cook line reach in cooler since yesterday.”

“Nonfood-contact surface soiled with grease, food debris, dirt, slime or dust. Observed gasket soiled , walk in cooler fan cover soiled. Repeat Violation.”

“Hand wash sink not accessible for employee use at all times. Observed empty carton boxes in front of hand washing sink located at back kitchen.”