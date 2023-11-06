Bahama Breeze ordered shut; rodent found in another restaurant kitchen

Below is a list of places that were inspected last week by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

All the places that were ordered shut were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

**BAHAMA BREEZE

11000 PINES BLVD.

PEMBROKE PINES

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 11/1/23

12 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. -Observed 6 rodent droppings on ice machine ledges, ice machine located next to rear cook line. -Observed 3 rodent droppings in dishwashing area parallel to hand wash sink. -Observed 6 droppings in dishwashing area underneath dishwashing machine. -Observed 7 rodent droppings in food preparation area between walk in cooler and ice machine. No door or barrier separate prep area from cook line. -Observed 9 rodent droppings underneath cooking equipment at front line cook station. Door separate front cook line from rear cook line. -Observed 7 rodent droppings underneath 3 compartment sink in bar area.”

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. -Observed approximately 10 live flying insects landing on clean food containers and utensils in dishwashing area. Repeat Violation.”

“Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine/bin. -Observed accumulation of black mold like substances buildup inside ice machine at rear cook line.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food thawed in an improper manner. -Observed chicken thawing in standing water at prep sink. Operator placed chicken under running water.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. -Observed steak (46F - Cold Holding); chicken (45F - Cold Holding); burger patty (45F - Cold Holding). Per operator, all items transfer to reach in cooler drawers 1 hour prior to the inspection. Operator placed ice packs on items for quick chill. Food not cooked or portion today. Repeat Violation.”

“Floor area(s) covered with standing water. -Observed floor at front line cook area covered with standing water. Repeat Violation.”

“Required employee training expired for some employees.”

**SAVEUR TROPICAL RESTAURANT

515 NE 24TH ST.

POMPANO BEACH

ORDERED SHUT 10/31/23

26 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. 1. 10 live roaches under clean utensil storage rack by triple sink in storage area. 2. 4 live roaches inside can opener at the food prep table in the kitchen. 3. 2 live roaches on floor by chest freezer in dry storage area. 4. One live on food prep table in kitchen.”

“Dead roaches on premises. 1. One dead roach on floor in food prep in front of reach in cooler. 2. Two dead roaches on floor in walk-in cooler.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Pikliz (76F), cut lettuce (71F), cut tomato (71F), tostones (72F) at 11:00am, on food prep table under no temperature control for more than four hours per operator. Food prepped or portioned today. Repeat Violation.”

“Wall soiled with accumulated grease and food debris. 1. Wall soiled next to fryers kitchen. 2. Wall soiled behind cook line in the kitchen.”

“No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employees.”

**LUCKY CAT STREET EATERY

6322 N. ANDREWS AVE.

FORT LAUDERDALE

ORDERED SHUT 11/2/23

2 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. 4 live roaches on the wall behind the prep table on the cook line in the kitchen Approximately 5 live roaches under the flip top coolers on the cook line in the kitchen.”

“Bowl or other container with no handle used to dispense food. In the bin of sushi rice, a pint sized container was used to dispense food. The container was removed.”

**POKEMAN

1949 N. PINE ISLAND ROAD

PLANTATION

ORDERED SHUT 10/31/23

15 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Through establishment Observed One live roach crawling between reach in cooler and green low boy with micro wave One live roach under salad preparation table cooler Approximately 3 live roaches under counter across from flip top cooler at front counter. 1 live roach crawling in wall in office area 1 live roach crawling on floor in front of three compartment sink.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Throughout establishment Observed 1 dead roach in hand wash sink across from reach in cooler in back of house. 1 dead roach in walk way at front counter. 2 dead roaches on prep table containing cooking equipment next to door. Approximately 4 dead roaches between reach in cooler and green low boy with micro wave at front counter. 2 dead roaches on floor between tables across from walk-in cooler. 4 dead roaches on floor in office area. 1 dead roach on avantco cooking equipment in back of house. Approximately 5 dead roaches under three compartment sink. 1 dead roach in walk way at front counter.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Flip top cooler at front counter. Observed: Imitation crab (47F - cold holding); Shrimp (46F - cold holding) ; Eel (45F - cold holding); Eggs (46F - cold holding); Pork strips (46F - cold holding); Fish eggs ( 46F - cold holding); Cooked mushrooms (46F - cold holding) Low boy cooler next to flip top cooler Observed chicken (46F - Cold Holding) Per operator, items were not prepared or packaged today. Items have been out of temperature for over four hours.”

“Nonfood-contact surface soiled with grease, food debris, dirt, slime or dust. Front counter Observed low boy cooler gasket soiled with an accumulation of debris.”

“Non-food grade paper/paper towel used as liner for food container. Walk-in cooler Observed paper towel used to cover containers of tuna.”

“Bowl or other container with no handle used to dispense food. Back of house- below table holding cooking equipment next to door. No handle bowl used to portion sugar.”

“Hand wash sink used for purposes other than hand washing. Back of house across from reach in freezer. Observed hand wash sink used to hold strainer.”

RE-INSPECTION 11/1/23

“One dead roach under front counter. One dead roach under table across from walk-in cooler One dead roach at mop area One dead roach under three compartments sink Two dead roaches under shelf across from 3 compartment sink.”

“From follow-up inspection 2023-11-01: Observed: One flying insect flying around front counter. Three flying insect flying around mop.”

**EL RINCON ASTURIANO

215 SW 17TH AVENUE

MIAMI

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 11/2/23

15 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Dead rodent present. Observed a dead rodent on the floor in the main kitchen underneath a shelf with containers with seasonings, nearby the ac unit.”

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed approximately 8+ rodent droppings on the floor in the main kitchen underneath a shelf with containers with seasonings, nearby the ac unit.”

“Stop Sale issued due to food not being in a wholesome, sound condition. Observed in the prep area: 2 bags of rice with gnawed corners on the bottom shelf of a prep table.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed in the prep area: 1 dead roach on the floor by the prep table with bags of rice, beans and lentils stored on it.”

“Objectionable odors in main kitchen area nearby the ac unit.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food, other than whole meat roast, hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit. Table by the cook line: cooked peppers (110F - Hot Holding), as per operator, prepared 1 hour before the inspection. Operator reheated to 166F, will keep on the stove top to maintain hot holding temperature of 135F or hotter.”

“Hand wash sink used for purposes other than hand washing. Ware wash area: strainer stored inside hand washing sink.”

**BON BAGAY RESTAURANT

14700 NE 6TH AVE.

NORTH MIAMI

ORDERED SHUT 11/2/23

8 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 15 live roaches crawling inside knives block in kitchen area, observed approximately 4 live roaches crawling in the draining board brackets and observed approximately 3 live roaches crawling inside the reach in cooler gasket in kitchen area.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed approximately 10 dead roaches in a roach glue trap under front counter. Observed approximately 5 dead roaches behind reach in freezer at dry storage room.”

“Ready-to-eat, time/temperature control for safety food prepared onsite and held more than 24 hours not properly date marked. Cooked: chicken, pork and goat held for more than 24/hrs without date marked inside walk-in cooler. Repeat Violation.”

“Operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license.”

**HEALTHY DELIGHTS CAFE

5781 CORAL SPRINGS DR.

CORAL SPRINGS

ORDERED SHUT 11/4/23

1 VIOLATION FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 2 live roaches under the lettuce cooler behind the front make line in the dining room Observed 1 live roach inside the wheel on the middle make table on the front make line in the dining room Observed 1 live roach on the floor on the front make line in the dining room Observed 1 live roach on the counter behind the make line on the front make line in the dining room.”