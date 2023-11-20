Rodent issues found by inspectors at 2 South Florida restaurants

Lunchroom, in Fort Lauderdale, was one restaurant state inspectors said had rodent issues.

Below is a list of places inspected by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation last week.

Some places were issued a “follow-up inspection required” and not ordered shut even though they had insect and or rodent issues.

The Department has discretion on who is ordered shut and who is not and it should NOT be that way.

All the places ordered shut were allowed to re-open following an ordered clean up and then a re-inspection.

**GOLDEN RULE SEAFOOD

17505 SOUTH DIXIE HIGHWAY

WEST PERRINE

ORDERED SHUT 11/14/23

20 VIOLATIONS FOUND

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 8/2/21

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. During the inspection observed approximately 3 live roaches crawling on the floor underneath a small steam table located next to the flat grill in the kitchen, in the reach in cooler next to the flat grill located in the kitchen observed approximately 3 live roaches crawling between the reach in cooler door hinge and gasket.”

“Dead roaches on premises. During the inspection observed 2 dead roaches on the floor behind the ice machine, observed 2 dead roaches on the floor under the reach in cooler in front of the three compartment sink, observed one dead roach on bottom outside of the reach in cooler located in the cook line near the flat grill, observed one dead plastered to the leg of a small serving cart located next to the reach in cooler by the grill in the kitchen, observed 2 dead roaches inside a cooling device controller on the hanged on the wall by the kitchen door exit.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Reach in cooler located in front of the oven in the cook line observed cooked pasta (67F - Cold Holding); scallops (43F - Cold Holding); mahi fish (47F - Cold Holding); lobster (57F - Cold Holding); as per chef for less than 4 hours, chef transferred all food products from this unit to the walk in cooler on site. Repeat Violation”

“Floor soiled/has accumulation of debris. Observed walk in freezer/cooler floor soiled with old grease and food residue in the floor under most cooking and storage equipment. Repeat Violation.”

“Raw animal food stored over/not properly separated from ready-to-eat food. In the walk in cooler observed raw ceviche stored over pico de gallo.”

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. Observed can opener soiled, observed interior of all reach in coolers soiled with old food and grease accumulation, observed interior of oven and microwave soiled, located in the cook line.”

“Nonfood-contact surface soiled with grease, food debris, dirt, slime or dust. Observed hood system soiled, observed bottom part of most preparation tables soiled with old food and grease accumulated, observed food container exterior soiled stored under preparation table next to the walk in cooler, observed all reach in cooler gaskets soiled.”

“Accumulation of debris inside ware washing machine.”

“Operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license.”

**DELIGHTS OF BEIRUT

7400 SE 57TH AVENUE

SOUTH MIAMI

ORDERED SHUT 11/13/23

22 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed approximately 13 rodent droppings on new red cutting board under microwave at shelf preparation area. And five rodent droppings on trays at speed rack located next to hand wash sink preparation area.”

“Rodent control device installed over food preparation area. Observed two rodent traps on two shelves at preparation area, one over the reach in freezer and another one at shelf over three compartment sink next to food equipment.”

“Food placed in soiled container/equipment. Observed condiments inside of soiled containers at shelf preparation area.”

“Buildup of food debris/soil residue on equipment door handles. Observed reach in cooler door handles soiled.”

“Food stored on floor. Observed a bag of vegetables stored on floor. Operator moved the vegetables bag to a shelf.”

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. Observed cutting board soiled.”

“No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employees.”

“Operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license since October 1, 2023.”

**LUNCHROOM

4520 NORTH FEDERAL HIGHWAY

FORT LAUDERDALE

INSPECTION DATE 11/17/23

7 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Approximately 10 rodent droppings on shelf of exterior storage area - storage area outside of kitchen - has ice machine, contains bottled drinks and dry goods. Operator immediately cleaned and sanitized the area.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Front counter - low boy - salad - cut tomatoes (47-48F). Per operator salads in unit for 3 days - not prepped or portioned today.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Front counter - low boy - milk (49-50F); cream (49-50F); salad - cut tomatoes (47-48F). Per operator salads in unit for 3 days - not prepped or portioned today. Cream and milk placed in unit less than 2 hours ago. Operator voluntarily discarded milk and cream. Repeat Violation.”

“Non-service animals in the food establishment or on premises.”

**SABORES BRASIL

4931 NORTH DIXIE HIGHWAY

DEERFIELD BEACH

INSPECTION DTE 11/14/23

17 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Dead roaches on premises. 1. One dead roach on floor, next to prep table in ware washing area.”

“Live, small flying insects in food storage area. 1. Four live small flying insects in the dry food storage area, in a room separate from the kitchen. 2. One live small flying insect flying around ware washing area., in a room separate from the kitchen.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Raw shell eggs ambient 76°, under no temperature control on food prep table opposite the cook line. Eggs were placed on the table less than two hours per operator. Operator placed items in the walk-in cooler to quick chill.”

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, can opener blade at food prep table in ware washing area.”

“Wall soiled with accumulated grease, food debris, and/or dust. 1. Next to fryers at the cook line in the kitchen. 2. Behind triple sink in ware washing area.”