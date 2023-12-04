Live rodent found on rack containing food at South Florida restaurant

Below is a list of places that were ordered shut last week by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

Rodent issues were found in Jimmy’s Diner, J’s Kitchen, Wong’s Take Out and Happy Wing’s and Fried Rice.

All the places ordered shut on this list were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

*The Citadel is on this list because they had a flying insect issue, but they were not ordered shut.

**JIMMY’S DINER

510 NE 125TH STREET

NORTH MIAMI

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 11/29/23

17 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed approximately 8 rodent droppings inside old fryer in kitchen area, approximately 3 rodent droppings on top of the shelf by stove, approximately 6 rodent droppings by ice machine inside the kitchen.”

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. Can opener soiled.”

“Accumulation of debris in three-compartment sink.”

“Accumulation of debris inside ware washing machine. Repeat Violation.”

“Floor soiled/has accumulation of debris. Food debris under cooking line, under dishwasher machine.”

“Hood ventilation system inadequate as evidenced by grease accumulation on walls/ceiling. Hood filters soiled.”

“Ready-to-eat, time/temperature control for safety food prepared onsite and held more than 24 hours not properly date marked. Mac and Cheese, tuna salad, potatoes salad held for more than 24/hrs without date marked inside walk-in cooler. Repeat Violation.”

“Ware washing machine not automatically dispensing the detergent and/or the sanitizer. Dishwasher machine not sanitizing. 0 ppm. Advised manager to use triple sink only.”

**LA NUEVA HONDURAS RESTAURANT

1000 EAST 8TH AVENUE

HIALEAH

ORDERED SHUT 11/29/23

10 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Sewage/wastewater backing up through floor drains. Observed water backing up from floor drain located in front of hand wash sink, drain is located in the middle of the kitchen observed employees walking around.”

“Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine/bin.”

“Hand wash sink used for purposes other than hand washing. Observed metal container, empty gallon of milk storage inside hand wash sink.”

**J’S KITCHEN

196 NORTH FEDERAL HIGHWAY

DEERFIELD BEACH

ORDERED SHUT 11/28/23

17 VIOLATIONS FOUND

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 4/12/23

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. 1. Over 50 rodent droppings underneath storage rack by triple sink in food prep area. 2. Over 50 rodent droppings on pan stored at food prep sink. 3. 2 rodent droppings at the entrance to the establishment. 4. 8 rodent droppings on floor of customer waiting area. 5. 2 rodent dropping on chair by front counter. 6. 1 rodent dropping inside spoon hanging on prep table in kitchen. 7. 5 rodent dropping underneath microwave on storage rack in kitchen. 8. 10 droppings in front of triple sink. 9. 5 rodent dropping on five gallon oil bucket in kitchen. 10. 10 rodent dropping on floor in front of cook line in the kitchen. 11. 15 rodent droppings on opened bag of flour on floor in food prep area. 12. Over 25 rodent droppings on boxes, shelves in dry storage at front counter.”

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, cutting board opposite cook line.”

“Ceiling/ceiling tile shows damage or is in disrepair. Hole in the ceiling tile above walk in cooler.”

“Nonfood-contact surface soiled with grease, food debris. 1. Hood filters above cook line . 2. Reach in cooler door gaskets, opposite cook line. 3. Storage rack by cook line. 4. Storage rack by triple sink.”

“Plumbing system in disrepair. Pipe beneath triple sink basin leaking into container on the floor.”

“Buildup of food debris/soil residue on equipment door handles. Reach in cooler opposite cook line.”

“Soiled floors, underneath cook line in kitchen.”

“Evidence of employee smoking in food preparation, food storage or ware washing area. Ash tray with two cigarette butts stored on rack with food utensils by triple sink in prep area.”

RE-INSPECTION 12/1/23

“From follow-up inspection 2023-12-01: Over 15 rodent droppings on shelves with single serve utensils in kitchen. Over 15 rodent droppings on shelf at front counter. Ten rodent droppings on floor of customer eating area. Ten rodent dropping on floor and shelving in dry storage by front counter.”

RE-RE INSPECTION 12/2/23

“From follow-up inspection 2023-12-02: Over 15 rodent droppings on shelves at the front counter. Over 10 rodent droppings in utensil storage container on food prep table. Two rodent droppings on food prep table opposite triple sink. Two rodent dropping on storage rack next to cook line.”

**ASAHI RESTAURANT

9240 WEST COMMERCIAL BLVD.

SUNRISE

ORDERED SHUT 11/29/23

24 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. 1) Observed two live roaches on empty container by dish machine. 2) Observed one live roach crawling up back side of glassfront cooler in kitchen.”

“Dead roaches on premises. 1) Observed two dead roaches under dish machine located opposite cook line 2) Observed one dead roach on top of dish machine. located opposite cook line. 3) Observed one dead roach on floor by left end of cook line in front of stove. 4) Observed 5 dead roaches under hand sink at front of kitchen by reach in freezer nearest the cook line. 5) Observed 4 dead roaches along base of wall to right of dish machine located opposite cook line. Repeat Violation.”

“Raw animal food stored over or with unwashed produce. In walk in cooler, flat of raw shell eggs above case of bell peppers.”

“Equipment and utensils not washed, rinsed and sanitized in the correct order in three-compartment sink. Do not use dishes/equipment not properly sanitized. Employee washed prep bowl at triple sink, rinsed, and placed directly on shelf without a sanitizing step taking place. Sanitizer sink was not set up. Employee moved bowl to dishwasher and sent through unit to sanitize.”

“Floor not cleaned when the least amount of food is exposed. 1) Food debris and grease buildup under main cook line. 2) Food debris on shelf under steam well.”

“Food stored on floor. Buckets of soy sauce on floor in kitchen and walk in cooler. Repeat Violation.”

**WONG’S TAKE OUT

8237 WEST SUNRISE BLVD.

PLANTATION

ORDERED SHUT 11/29/23

8 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. - Bake storage area Observed approximately 10 rodent droppings in corner and under shelf in dry storage area across from bathroom to the back of establishment. Owner started to clean and sanitize area.”

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. Cutting board across from stove. Observed cutting board soiled with an accumulation of mold like substance.”

“Floor soiled/has accumulation of debris. Throughout establishment behind cooking equipment and tables.”

“Nonfood-contact surface soiled with grease, food debris, dirt, slime or dust. - Hood Observed: - Hood with an accumulation of grease. - Observed an accumulation of grease and old food on/ next to cooking equipment throughout establishment - observed reach in cooler across from stove with and accumulation of black mold like debris and old food.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. - Above flip top cooler Observed sprouts (55F - Cold Holding). Per operator, items were taken from walk-in cooler approximately 15mins prior to inspection. Employee placed item in low boy to allow rapid cooling.”

**HAPPY WINGS AND FRIED RICE

1752 HAMMONDVILLE ROAD

POMPANO BEACH

ORDERED SHUT 11/29/23

10 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Live rodent present. Observed live rodent crawling on wire rack containing food.”

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed approximately 75 rodent droppings on floor throughout kitchen.”

“Rodent rub marks present along walls/ceilings. Observed rodent rub mark on wall behind wire rack containing food storage in kitchen.”

“Floor soiled/has accumulation of debris.”

“Hand wash sink used for purposes other than hand washing. Observed utensils stored in hand washing sink, manager removed.”

RE-INSPECTION 11/30/23

“From follow-up inspection 2023-11-30: Observed approximately 25 rodent droppings on floor throughout kitchen.”

“Observed rodent rub mark on wall behind wire rack containing food storage in kitchen.”

**PEI WEI FRESH KITCHEN

11049 PINES BLVD.

PEMBROKE PINES

INSPECTION BASED ON A COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 11/27/23

14 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. -Observed 4 live roaches crawling on wall behind cooking equipment at cook line.”

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. -Observed 5 live flying insects in dining room area landing on soda nozzles. -Observed 4 live flying insects landing on walls in male restroom. -Observed approximately 20 live flying insects landing on clean utensils and table at dishwashing area. Dishwashing area is next to food preparation area. No door or barrier separate these areas. -Observed 3 live flying insects landing on clean in use food preparation table . -Observed 3 live flying insects landing on utensils and prep table at cook line. Repeat Violation.”

“Fly sticky tape hanging over food/food preparation area/food-contact equipment. -Observed accumulation of dead flies on fly sticky tape hanging next to ice machine. Repeat Violation.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Observed Beef (47F - Cold Holding); chicken (48F - Cold Holding); shrimp (46F) . Per operator, all items placed in unit from yesterday. Items did not remove from unit during that time. Repeat Violation.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. -Observed Beef (47F - Cold Holding); chicken (48F - Cold Holding); shrimp (46F) . Per operator, all items placed in unit from yesterday. Items did not remove from unit during that time. See stop sale. Observed chicken (44F - Cold Holding); dumplings (45F - Cold Holding); Beef (45F - Cold Holding) in reach in cooler. Per operator, all items transfer to refrigerator 1 hours prior to the inspection. Operator placed ice packs on items. Repeat Violation.”

“Accumulation of debris on exterior of ware washing machine.”

“Dish machine chlorine sanitizer not at proper minimum strength. Discontinue use of dish machine for sanitizing and set up manual sanitization until dish machine is repaired and sanitizing properly. -Observed chlorine sanitizer solution at dishwashing machine at 00 ppm. Sanitizer container was empty.”

“Objectionable odors in bathroom or other areas of the establishment. In male restroom.”

**THE CITADEL

8300 NE 2ND AVENUE

MIAMI

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

INSPECTION DATE 11/30/23

30 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW-UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed on second floor ware washing area, approximately six flying insects landing near hand washing sink and shelving where cleaned baking sheet is stored. Observed on first floor ware washing area where clean dishes are stored approximately four flying insects landing on shelves where clean containers are stored. Observed at Pizza area approximately three flying insects landing on the hand wash sink and food preparation table.”

“Sewage/wastewater backing up through floor drains. Observed at triple sink and hand wash sink located inside Pho Sho Restaurant of Citadel, when faucets are turned on, the water that is drained from the pipes, drain onto the floor. It appears the drain hole is backed up and not properly draining causing water to spill through ware washing areas floor. Area is separated from kitchen area by a wall but employees utilize area for ware washing and hand washing. Advised General manager a plumber is needed immediately before completion of inspection.”

“No currently certified food service manager on duty with four or more employees engaged in food preparation/handling.”

“No soap provided at hand wash sink. Observed at rooftop bar. Observed at second floor ware wash area, hand wash sink contained no soap.”