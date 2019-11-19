What stores will be open on Thanksgiving 2019?

Whether you run low on a key ingredient next Thursday or you're going to be gearing up ahead of Black Friday, we get it: You need to know what stores will be open.
We can't speak for all stores, but we've gathered a list of some of the major retailers and their hours.
It's worth mentioning, there might be some variation here, depending on the location closest to you.
Here's a guide with information we've found so far online:
- Kmart: Opens at 6 a.m. Thursday.
- Meijer: Will be open for their normal hours of operation Thursday -- and the vast majority of Meijer stores are open 24 hours.
- Big Lots: Opens at 7 a.m. Thursday (until midnight). Stores will then reopen at 6 a.m. for Black Friday.
- Rite Aid: Opens at 7 a.m. Thursday.
- Dollar General: Opens at 7 a.m. Thursday.
- JCPenney: Opens at 2 p.m. Thursday and actually stays open through 5 p.m. on Black Friday -- which is quite a large chunk of time!
- Old Navy: Opens at 4 p.m. Thursday, although there appear to be many "hours vary by location" situations.
- Best Buy: Opens at 5 p.m. Thursday, with reopening set for 1 a.m. Black Friday.
- Macy’s: Opens at 5 p.m. Thursday until 2 a.m., then reopens for Black Friday deals at 6 a.m.
- Target: Opens at 5 p.m. Thursday to 1 a.m. Friday. Black Friday deals start at 7 a.m.
- Kohl’s: Opens at 5 p.m. Thursday.
- Dick’s Sporting Goods: Opens at 6 p.m. Thursday through 2 a.m. Friday with Black Friday promotions going into effect at 5 a.m. Friday.
- Walmart -- Will open at 6 p.m. Thursday and stay open through Friday.
- Michaels: Opens at 6 p.m. Thursday (through midnight) with Black Friday deals starting at 7 a.m.
- Sears -- Opens at 6 p.m. Thursday.
- Ulta -- Opens at 6 p.m. Thursday
And as for the stores that will be closed ...
Here's what we know:
- AT&T
- Barnes & Noble
- BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Costco
- Crate and Barrel
- H&M
- Home Depot
- IKEA
- Lowe’s
- Marshalls
- Nordstrom
- Petco
- Pier 1 Imports
- Publix
- REI
- Sam’s Club
- Staples
- TJ Maxx
- Trader Joe’s
Sources: Individual store websites, theblackfriday.com, Time magazine
Happy shopping! Or eating. Whichever!
