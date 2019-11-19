Holidays

What stores will be open on Thanksgiving 2019?

By Michelle Ganley - Graham Media Group

Photo: Oleg Magni/Pexels

Whether you run low on a key ingredient next Thursday or you're going to be gearing up ahead of Black Friday, we get it: You need to know what stores will be open.

We can't speak for all stores, but we've gathered a list of some of the major retailers and their hours.

It's worth mentioning, there might be some variation here, depending on the location closest to you.

Here's a guide with information we've found so far online:

  • Kmart: Opens at 6 a.m. Thursday.
  • Meijer: Will be open for their normal hours of operation Thursday -- and the vast majority of Meijer stores are open 24 hours.
  • Big Lots: Opens at 7 a.m. Thursday (until midnight). Stores will then reopen at 6 a.m. for Black Friday.
  • Rite Aid: Opens at 7 a.m. Thursday.
  • Dollar General: Opens at 7 a.m. Thursday​​​​​​​.
  • JCPenney: Opens at 2 p.m. Thursday and actually stays open through 5 p.m. on Black Friday -- which is quite a large chunk of time!
  • Old Navy: Opens at 4 p.m. Thursday, although there appear to be many "hours vary by location" situations.​​​​​​​
  • Best Buy: Opens at 5 p.m. Thursday, with reopening set for 1 a.m. Black Friday.
  • Macy’s: Opens at 5 p.m. Thursday until 2 a.m., then reopens for Black Friday deals at 6 a.m.
  • Target: Opens at 5 p.m. Thursday to 1 a.m. Friday. Black Friday deals start at 7 a.m.
  • Kohl’s: Opens at 5 p.m. Thursday.
  • Dick’s Sporting Goods: Opens at 6 p.m. Thursday through 2 a.m. Friday with Black Friday promotions going into effect at 5 a.m. Friday.
  • Walmart -- Will open at 6 p.m. Thursday and stay open through Friday.
  • Michaels: Opens at 6 p.m. Thursday (through midnight) with Black Friday deals starting at 7 a.m.
  • Sears -- Opens at 6 p.m. Thursday.
  • Ulta -- Opens at 6 p.m. Thursday

And as for the stores that will be closed ...

Here's what we know:

  • AT&T
  • Barnes & Noble
  • BJ’s Wholesale Club
  • Costco
  • Crate and Barrel
  • H&M
  • Home Depot
  • IKEA
  • Lowe’s​​​​​​​
  • Marshalls​​​​​​​
  • Nordstrom​​​​​​​
  • Petco​​​​​​​
  • Pier 1 Imports
  • Publix
  • REI
  • Sam’s Club
  • Staples
  • TJ Maxx
  • Trader Joe’s

Sources: Individual store websites, theblackfriday.com, Time magazine

Happy shopping! Or eating. Whichever!

