MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two men are dead and two others were injured in a shooting in Miami-Dade County.

Miami-Dade police said suspects traveling in a car opened fire on a group of four men at Northwest 29th Avenue and Northwest 44th Street.

Two men were killed in the shooting. One man was taken to a nearby hospital and another was treated at the scene.

Police said after the shooting, officers came across the suspects’ vehicle and began pursuing it.

During the pursuit, the black sedan crashed into a police car at Northwest 46th Street and Northwest 32nd Avenue, injuring two officers.

The injured officers were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.

Two suspects were taken into custody, but police are still searching for others.

A massive police scene stretched block-by-block along Northwest 46th Street.

Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.