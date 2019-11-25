MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A group of officers were honored Monday for the way they handled a man accused of firing a gun.

The incident caused a large commotion in a busy area of Miami Beach, near a synagogue and an elementary school.

Bodycam footage worn by one of the officers showed the situation in which officers, responding to a report of shots fired, encountered a man holding a loaded gun.

The officers were able to defuse the situation, sparing the man's life and keeping everyone in the busy area of Miami Beach safe.

34-year-old Eddie Reed was arrested and will be back in court later this year.