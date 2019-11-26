MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police in Miami-Dade County are still searching for shooters after a deadly attack Monday evening.

Two men were killed and two others injured while standing along Northwest 44th Street and 29th Avenue.

Police arrested one man, Johnson Oscar, on two counts of second degree murder and two counts of attempted second degree murder.

Homicide detectives are still looking for additional subjects.

The shooting took place just before 7 p.m. Monday. Officers nearby heard the gunshots and responded to the area, eventually pursuing a black sedan that was fleeing the scene.

The driver of that sedan crashed into a marked police cruiser, injuring two officers inside.

According to court documents, police found two assault rifles inside the sedan.

Authorities found Oscar hiding in a nearby yard and took him into custody. He eventually confessed to being inside the sedan and fleeing after the crash.

The two victims have been identified as 25-year-old Thomas Williams and 20-year-old Malik Rolle.

Police said the sedan used in the shooting was reported stolen out of Polk County three months ago.

Anyone with further information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).