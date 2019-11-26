MIAMI – Around 8:30 p.m. Monday, a PortMiami security guard notified officers of a suspicious person walking near the newly opened Terminal B.

According to officers, Shimon Berman, 30, of Miami Beach, was wearing dark clothing and “prowling” near a construction site at 2299 E. Port Blvd.

Two police officers in a marked police cruiser pulled up to question Berman.

As the officers approached Berman, he took off running, investigators said.

The two officers chased Berman on foot towards Terminal A. According to officers, Berman then doubled-back toward Terminal B and jumped into the marked police cruiser.

Berman then attempted to put the police car in drive and was unsuccessful, officers said.

Officers opened the door to grab Berman and he once again took off on foot and officers gave chase toward Terminal A, investigators said.

After several attempts to find an open door to the closed cruise terminal, Berman found an open door.

However, the terminal was occupied by a security guard and the chase came to an end.

Officers took Berman into custody, but not before he placed his hands under his stomach to avoid being handcuffed.

Berman faces charges that include attempted grand theft and resisting arrest without violence.