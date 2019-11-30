MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Several people were taken to the hospital after a crash on I-95 in Miami-Dade County.

The accident happened late Saturday morning in the southbound lanes, just north of the 79th Street exit.

The crash appeared to involve two vehicles that were traveling in the express lanes.

Four people were taken to a nearby hospital and at least two others were treated at the scene.

An SUV that was involved in the crash could be seen with severe damage.

There were heavy delays on I-95 due to the wreck, which was cleared at approximately 12:30 p.m. Saturday.