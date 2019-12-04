North Lauderdale families displaced after midday fire

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – A South Florida family is in need of a place to stay after a fire at their Broward County home.

North Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews responded to the building on Southwest 10th Court shortly before noon on Wednesday.

According to rescue workers, flames could be seen coming out of one of the units when they arrived. They found a bedroom on fire after entering.

Rescue workers said it did not take long to extinguish the flames, but the inside of the home has significant damage.

The family that lives in the home is expecting a baby soon, and all of the supplies and clothes they had purchased has been ruined by water and smoke damage.

A fire inside this Lauderdale Lakes home has displaced several families.

"We have to buy diapers, all of the clothes we have to replace," said Steve Brane. "They said it's not even worth trying to wash (the clothes) because the smell won't come out."

Brane lives in the home with his pregnant girlfriend Brittany, his sister and his niece.

The Red Cross is helping the family and four others who lived in the building.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation but authorities did say it was not arson, but likely accidental.