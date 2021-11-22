‘Mega Elections’ in Venezuela wrap up, with Maduro’s party taking majority of positions

CARACAS – Just before midnight, Venezuela’s electoral board read off the results of Sunday’s so-called “mega elections.” Nicolas Maduro’s ruling socialist party took 20 of the country’s 23 governorships, also the mayor ship of Caracas.

Maduro appeared on state television, declaring a historic victory for the revolution.

Nicolas Maduro, after casting his ballot in Caracas, Venezuela on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Foto/Javier Vegas) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Pro-government candidate celebrations were broadcast around the country. On Monday, the opposition left attempting to explain that their intention wasn’t exactly to win, but to reactivate their political machine.

Juan Guaido did not vote, but had not specifically discouraged participation. He spoke to the press in Caracas on Monday, saying the the opposition needs sincere unity that brings up new leadership in Venezuela and gives an answer to Venezuelans seeking a national agreement to end this conflict.

Juan Guaido speaks to the press on Monday, Nov. 22 after the Venezuelan elections. (Foto AP/Ariana Cubillos) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Others in the opposition trying to explain how they could lose to a president with around a 15 percent approval.

Political consultant Pablo Quintero says people in poverty don’t vote. “They get tired. Venezuelans are tired. If people aren’t eating, they don’t think about voting.”

These elections marked the first time in 15 years that the European Union has sent a delegation to observe. A preliminary report is expected from the delegation on Tuesday. The full report on the freeness and fairness of these elections should be available next year.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken weighed in on the elections on Twitter, saying “Opposition harassment, media censorship and other undemocratic tactics ensured Venezuela’s Nov 21 elections were neither free nor fair. We applaud the courageous opposition who participated despite unfair conditions & urge the Maduro regime to respect democratic principles.”

