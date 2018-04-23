Detectives make arrest in robbery using fireworks as distraction tactic

SUNRISE, Fla. - Kevin Triana is accused of going into jewelry stores to ask employees to try on Rolex watches, and then taking off running when a partner in crime set off firecrackers to scare both employees and shoppers into thinking that there was a shooting.

Triana, 22, was arrested Sunday in Greenville, South Carolina, authorities announced Monday. It was a distraction tactic that was also used to steal from jewelry stores at Sawgrass Mills in Sunrise, Dolphin Mall in Doral and Dadeland Mall in Miami-Dade.

During the three instances, shoppers ran in terror. The Orange County Sheriff's Office and the Sunrise Police Department were accusing Triana of using the same strategy to cause panic at The Florida Mall in Orlando and at Sawgrass Mills.

"Eleven people were injured at The Florida Mall when they were all running out because they thought it was an active shooter," Orange County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Joe Covelli said.

Orange County Sheriff's Office Deputy Ingrid Tejada-Monforte said Triana was accused of using the watch valued at $16,900 as a deposit with a pawnbroker to get cash. He was caught while trying to steal another watch in Greenville.

The Miami-Dade Police Department has yet to confirm if Triana was involved in the other incidents.

Authorities were asking anyone with information to call the FBI at 1-800-225-5324 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.