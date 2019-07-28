Judge denies bond for teenage girl's accused rapist

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - After detectives accused a man, 18, of drugging and raping a 15-year-old girl that he filmed naked on Instagram Live before she ended up in the hospital, the mother of another girl changed her mind about going forward with a case against him.

Broward Sheriff's Office records show Jorge "George" Martinez is at the Paul Rein Detention Facility in Pompano Beach on Sunday afternoon.

The charges against Martinez have been piling up since Miramar Police Department officers arrested him on June 26 at the Bell Miramar apartment complex at 2901 SW 115 Ave.

Martinez told Broward County Circuit Court Judge John D. Fry on Saturday that he had not been able to afford the $650,000 bond. Fry told him that was not longer an option and denied his bond.

The mother of the second victim to come forward first told Miami-Dade police officers that when she was leaving for work about 5 a.m., June 19, her daughter had snucked out of their home about 3:30 a.m. and she wasn't answering her phone.

When her teenage daughter finally called her from a private number, the mother said she told her she had lost track of time and had fallen asleep at a friend's house. The girl met with her mother later that day at Westland Mall in Hialeah.

The girl told detectives she had been sneaking out of her house since she was 11 years old and June 19 was the first time she had been caught, police said. She said she was with Martinez, whom she had a "friends with benefits" relationship, police said.

The girl said Martinez "was well aware of her age and still engaged in sexual activity with her after providing her with marijuana to smoke," Officer Nikki Fletcher wrote in her July 2nd report, adding the girl said she and Martinez had sex four times.

The mother told officers she did not want to proceed with any further criminal investigation against Martinez, because she was fearful of retaliation and sent her daughter to a rehabilitation program, police said.

That changed when the mother learned Martinez was in Broward County jail. She contacted the Miramar Police Department June 29. Martinez was in Broward County jail over a case that involved a teenage girl who ended up at Nicklaus Children Hospital in Miami-Dade County.

On June 24, another teenage girl had a party at her home. Martinez, who wasn't friends with the girl, attended the party. Mark Ochoa told police officers he saw Martinez give the girl two pills of Oxycodone and Brandon Dasent said he tried to avert the tragedy.

"At the party, I saw him grab her and go into her room," Dasent said before deciding to leave the party. "I busted the door down, grabbed her and threw her out of the room."

Witnesses told officers Martinez was selling drugs that day and took the girl to an after party at his house. Martinez later filmed a video published on Instagram saying "I am on live." It showed the girl naked and lying face down on a couch, police said. She appeared to be unconscious.

"She is perked out. She is not completely asleep 'cause when I was still [expletive] her she was like still feeling it, but the perk got her knocked out bro," Martinez said in the video, according to police.

Jorge Martinez appeared talking about a teen who was unconscious on Instagram Live.

Ochoa and Dasent were upset when they saw Martinez's video on Instagram.They decided to search for her to rescue her. Dasent said that by the time they found her, she looked lifeless. Video published on Snapchat shows a woman punching Martinez.

Cassandra Thomas told police officers that when she saw the girl's lips were blue and she appeared not to be breathing she decided the girl needed medical attention. The girl's friends took her to Palmetto General Hospital in Hialeah.

Doctors decided the girl needed to be airlifted to Nicklaus Children Hospital, where pediatric doctors said she had suffered organ damage due to cardiac arrest. Investigators said doctors believe she was without oxygen to her brain for about 28 minutes and had suffered internal bleeding.

Broward County prosecutors have two pending cases against Martinez. The first case was filed June 27th and the second July 9th.

According to records filed on Thursday, prosecutors said Martinez engaged in sexual activity with a teenage girl on one or more occasions between May 1st and June 18th and he smoked marijuana with her on June 19th.

In this case, Martinez faces two counts of second-degree felony lewd and lascivious battery of a person older than 12 years old and younger than 16 years old and a first-degree misdemeanor charge of contributing to the delinquecy of a minor.

In the case filed June 27th, prosecutors said Martinez gave the teenage girl Oxycodone between June 24th and 25th. He is also accused of giving her Alprazolam, also known as Xanax, and of sharing the video of her on June 26.

In this case, Martinez faces two counts of first-degree felony sexual battery of a helpless victim, delivery of Oxycodone, delivery of Alprazolam and third-degree felony computer pornography charge.

Jorge Martinez, 18, is accused of drugging and sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl and then posting video of her on social media.

Both cases are in front of Broward County Circuit Court Judge Barbara Duffy.

Both cases are in front of Broward County Circuit Court Judge Barbara Duffy.

Martinez -- who turned 18 years old in January -- was born in Miami and is of Dominican Republic descent. Records show he has lived in Miami-Dade, Broward and Duval counties. Officers believe he had been living with other men at the Silver Falls community at 12461 SW 42 St. when he was arrested.

Martinez's arraignment hearing is at 9 a.m. on Monday in Duffy's Broward County courtroom in Fort Lauderdale.

