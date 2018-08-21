Rodent activity forces temporary closure of 3 South Florida restaurants

HOMESTEAD, Fla. - According to state records, rodent activity was found at Brown's Kitchen in Homestead, at Kung Fu Restaurant in Hialeah and at Jade Garden in Plantation last week.

Inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation ordered a total of seven South Florida kitchens shut.

An inspector saw flies landing on clean plates at Maxi Arepas in Miramar and roach activity was found at Traymore restaurant in the Metropolitan Hotel in Miami Beach.

Below is a list of places that were ordered shut and some of their violations.

As of this post, all of the places except for Brown's Kitchen have been allowed to re-open following an ordered clean up and re-inspection.

***Brown's Kitchen

Shoppes at Naranja Lakes

27455 S. Dixie Highway

Homestead

Ordered shut Aug. 15

19 violations found

"Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed approximately 40+ dry droppings underneath three compartment sink. Observed approximately 30+ dry droppings behind warmers and fryer on cook line."

"Certified Food Manager or person in charge lacks knowledge of food borne illnesses and symptoms of illness that would prevent an employee from working with food, clean equipment and utensils, and single-service items. Reviewed and discussed with operator the Big 5 food borne illnesses. Provided educational flyer to operator."

"Build-up of food debris, dust or dirt on nonfood-contact surface. Observed some shelves encrusted with soil. Observed grease buildup underneath flat grill. Observed hood filters soiled. Observed interior of hand sink soiled. Observed interior of three compartment sink encrusted with soil."

***Maxi Arepa

Miramar Crossings

11386 Miramar Parkway

Miramar

Ordered shut Aug. 14

15 violations found

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. Observed about 6 flying around at coffee counter, about 6 in dry storage area, flying around and/or landing on food storage containers, about 12 at ware washing area landing on clean plates and utensils, about 4 flying around at ice machine, and about 3 flying around at front service area."

"Pesticide/insecticide stored with/above food, clean equipment and utensils, clean linens and/or single-service items. Observed cans of institutional flying insect killer sprays stored on shelf above prep table and on dry storage shelves."

"Stop Sale issued on potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food due to temperature abuse. Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. At pastry bar- Pastry cooler- all pastries with milk 44-48."

***Kung Fu Restaurant

1098 W. 29th St.

Hialeah

Inspection based on complaint

Ordered shut Aug. 15

29 violations found

"Rodent activity present as evidenced by approximately 20 plus fresh looking rodent droppings found inside front counter food service counter, observed approximately 15 plus fresh looking rodent droppings inside steam table in kitchen area, observed approximately 10 plus fresh looking rodent droppings on bottom shelf of prep table in kitchen area, observed 2 fresh looking rodent droppings on top of the soy sauce container lid. Observed approximately 8 fresh looking rodent droppings on top of shelving near bulk rice container dry storage area."

"Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine. Located behind front lobby counter."

"Accumulation of food debris/grease on food-contact surface. Cutting boards, prep tables, steam table, food storage shelving and reach in coolers in kitchen area."

"Pesticide/insecticide stored with/above food, clean equipment and utensils, clean linens and/or single-service items. Observed container pesticide stored on bottom of prep table in kitchen area near clean container. Observed operator removed at time of inspection."

"Employee preparing food in customer section of dining area. At the time of inspection observed employee preparing crab Rangoon in customer dinning area. Operator removed food items from dining area and placed into reach in coolers located towards back kitchen area."

"Dish machine not sanitizing properly. Discontinue use of dish machine for sanitizing and set up manual sanitization until dish machine is repaired and sanitizing properly. Observed chlorine sanitizer solution at dish machine at 0ppm. Establishment has no, three compartment sink big enough to accommodate the largest food service equipment to be washed and sanitized."

***Jade Garden

244 S. University Drive

Plantation

Inspection based on complaint

Ordered shut Aug. 15

29 violations found

"Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed in dry storage area, 10 fresh droppings and over 20 dry on shelves where canned goods are stored. Over and near open containers of noodles, flour, sugar. Approximately 50 dry droppings on floor underneath shelves in corner of dry storage area. 7 fresh rodent droppings found under prep table where condiments and single service items are stored. 1 dry rodent dropping on storage shelf next to toothpicks."

"Stop Sale issued on potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food due to temperature abuse. Observed in walk in cooler egg rolls at 46-47F - overnight Cooling, cooked wonton 51-80F - Cooling; and cooked chicken at 44-47F - overnight Cooling. Per operator items were cooked yesterday and placed in unit. Eggs rolls and cooked chicken did not reach 41F and below."

"Food stored in a location that is exposed to dust. Observed egg rolls stored on hot expo line that has a build of dust."

"Accumulation of dead flies on control device over ice machine."

***Traymore Restaurant and Bar

Como Metropolitan Hotel

2445 Collins Ave.

Miami Beach

Ordered shut Aug. 16

10 violations found

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 8 live roaches behind cooking in kitchen area, 2 live roaches under the Hand Washing Sink next to preparation table, 2 live roaches next to walk in cooler at the basement, 1 live roach under 3 compartment sink."

"Dead roaches on premises. Observed approximately 4 dead roaches around kitchen area."

"Stop Sale issued due to food not being in a wholesome, sound condition. Marinara sauce prepared on 8/1/18 and Alfredo sauce prepared on 8/6/18. Storage in reach in cooler."

***El Gran Inka

3155 NE 163rd St.

North Miami Beach

Inspection based on complaint

Ordered shut Aug. 16

20 violations found

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Approximately 2 live roaches in the reach in cooler located by cook line, approximately 1 live roach in dry storage area, by cooking oil; and 1 live roach by rice cooker on preparation table."

"Dead roaches on premises. Approximately 1 dead roach on wall over rice cooker, by cook line; 6 dead roaches on cooking oil, 4 dead roaches by crates of potatoes, 2 dead roaches on dry storage shelf by paper bags in dry storage area; 3 dead roaches by dish washer machine; 6 dead roaches by ice machine; and 3 dead roaches behind preparation table by cook line; 4 dead roaches in water heater room."

"Approximately 7+ Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area; and 5+ live, small flying insects in food storage area."

"Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine. **Repeat Violation**."

"Stop Sale issued on potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food due to temperature abuse. Cooked noodles 45-47°F, chicken 46°F, seafood mix 47-49°F, shrimp 53°F, scallops 53°F, calamari 53°F, imitation crab salad 56°F, lamb 59°F, shrimp 56-58°F, octopus 57-58°F, mash potatoes 53°F tuna salad 53°F, octopus 62°F, tilapia 62°F, raw chicken 58°F, lettuce 54°F in reach in cooler."

***China Star

4233 W. Commercial Blvd.

Tamarac

Ordered shut Aug. 17

15 violations found

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 2 live roaches on the table of the kitchen area, 1 live roach by the steam table in kitchen area, observed 6 live roaches under steam table at cook line , observed 3 live roaches under the water cooler facing the walk in cooler, observed 8 live roaches in private room close to kitchen, observed 7 live roaches in employee restroom close to the dry storage area."

"Stop Sale issued on potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food due to temperature abuse. Observed cooked pork (47°F - Cold Holding); bean sprouts (51°F - Cold Holding); ham (47°F - Cold Holding); cooked chicken (47°F - Cold Holding)."

"Dead roaches on premises. Observed 3 dead roaches by the steam table at cook line ."

