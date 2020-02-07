Body of trooper fatally shot on I-95 receives FHP escort

FORT PIERCE, Fla. – The body of a Florida Highway Patrol trooper who was fatally shot after he stopped to help a motorist was escorted across the state Friday morning.

Trooper Joseph Bullock was killed Wednesday on Interstate 95 in Martin County. His body was being escorted by his colleagues from the St. Lucie County medical examiner's office to Sarasota, where his family lives.

A tow truck driver told investigators Bullock, 42, stopped to help Franklin Reed III after his black Dodge Durango broke down. The tow truck driver, who hasn't been identified, said Reed was upset about having to pay for a towing service when he shot Bullock.

Trooper Joseph Bullock was fatally shot by Frankin Reed III, who was then shot to death by a Riviera Beach police officer. (FHP, Martin County Sheriff's Office)

Shortly thereafter, a Riviera Beach police officer who was passing by shot Reed, killing him.

Bullock was a nearly 19-year veteran of the FHP.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.