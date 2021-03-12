Florida homebound seniors have new way to request COVID-19 vaccine

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The state of Florida has sent out strike teams to vaccinate homebound senior citizens in many categories, from Holocaust survivors to war veterans. Locally, counties have been inoculating those in public housing.

But many seniors who can’t drive or wait in a long line at a vaccine site were still wondering when their turn would come.

Those homebound seniors can now send an email to the state to request a COVID-19 vaccine.

The email address is HomeboundVaccine@em.myflorida.com to make a request.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that new option Thursday, saying the state has vaccinated over 1,500 homebound seniors to date.

It comes as vaccine supply increases.

On Monday, Florida lowers the minimum age for the general public to get shots to 60.

President Joe Biden said Thursday night that he will direct all states to make all adults eligible for COVID-19 vaccines by May 1. DeSantis said earlier Thursday that he expected the state to meet that timetable.