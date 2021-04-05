Florida gas prices drop for 2nd straight week

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – You may have noticed a tiny bit of relief if you filled your tank in recent days. Florida’s gas prices have lowered for a second straight week, with the average price Monday morning sitting at $2.85 for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline.

That’s two cents lower than last Monday and a six-cent decrease since the 2021 peak of $2.91 on March 21, according to American Automobile Association data.

“Florida drivers are getting a welcome break from rising prices at the pump,” AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said. “Prices are declining now that refineries have mostly recovered from the power outages in mid-February, which resulted in reduced gasoline supplies. Crude oil prices also dropped in recent weeks, due to global concerns about rising cases of COVID-19 and lockdowns in Europe. Since retail prices have not yet fully adjusted to the oil and gasoline futures price drops, drivers should see pump prices slip even lower this week.”

Jenkins noted that the price of crude oil in the United States closed last week down 7% compared to the 2021-high that was set March 5.

Compared to a year ago, when COVID-19 lockdowns were in full effect, our gas prices are nearly $1 higher per gallon.

Florida’s average of $2.85 on Monday morning is nearly three cents lower than the national average.

South Florida’s four counties are each paying more than the state average:

Miami-Dade County: $2.906

Broward County: $2.899

Monroe County: $2.975

Palm Beach County: $2.986

