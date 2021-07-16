Florida COVID-19 cases spike in latest state data

New COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Florida have spiked to levels not seen in several weeks, and the White House says the state is playing an outsized role in driving up concerning national numbers.

Over the past week, 45,603 new COVID-19 cases were identified in Florida, an average of 6,515 new cases per day, according to new data released by the state’s health department Friday afternoon.

That’s far higher than the 23,562 new cases (and 3,366 daily average) from the previous week, which had already been the state’s worst week for new cases since early May.

Florida’s new case positivity rate jumped to 11.5%. It had been 7.8% the week prior and 5.2% the week before that. That metric had been under 4% for five straight weeks before that.

The newest numbers — which include 59 new deaths — reflect data from July 9-15. Last month, Florida ended its daily COVID-19 reports and now releases weekly metrics on Fridays. (See the full report at the bottom of this page.)

Ad

About 3,200 COVID patients are hospitalized in the state, which reflects an increase of 73% since June 14. Florida now has the fourth-highest per-capita hospitalization rate in the U.S., behind only Nevada, Missouri and Arkansas.

White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients called out Florida’s high numbers on Friday, saying that about 20% of the nation’s new cases last week came out of the Sunshine State.

“If you’re unvaccinated, please get vaccinated now,” Zients said. “Vaccines work. It’s safe. It’s free. It’s readily available, and it’s never been more important.”

Speaking during the same White House briefing, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said the COVID-19 outbreak in the country is becoming “a pandemic of the unvaccinated.”

Almost all COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations nationally in recent weeks have been among the unvaccinated.

Ad

Of Florida’s eligible population (ages 12 and older), 59% of people are vaccinated, the state says. That’s one percentage point higher than a week ago.

The number of vaccinations administered per week has fallen by almost 80% statewide since April.

Miami-Dade (75%), Broward (67%), Monroe (69%) and Palm Beach (63%) counties all have higher vaccination rates than the state average.

Miami-Dade, however, had the highest number of new cases of any county in the state this past week with 7,062. Broward added 3,850 cases; Palm Beach had 2,483; and 94 were reported in the Florida Keys.

The rising virus numbers come as concerns grow about the spread of the Delta variant, which has become the dominant strain of the novel coronavirus in the United States.

VIEW THIS WEEK’S FULL REPORT BELOW: