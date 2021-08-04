WATCH: DeSantis COVID roundtable with hospital CEOs

Gov. Ron DeSantis held a roundtable with various hospital CEOs on Wednesday morning to discuss the latest COVID-19 developments.

Jackson Health System CEO Carlos Migoya and Broward Health CEO Shane Strum were among those who participated.

Others include AHCA Secretary Simone Marstiller, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry, Tampa General CEO John Couris, UF Health Shands CEO Ed Jimenez, Orlando Health CEO David Strong and Orlando Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. George Ralls.

WATCH A REPLAY BELOW:

The conversation came as the more contagious delta variant is spreading exponentially in the state. Florida hit 11,515 hospitalized patients Tuesday, breaking last year’s record for the third straight day and up from just 1,000 in mid-June.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data shows that Florida added more than 50,000 new COVID-19 cases over the past three days, raising the seven-day average to one of the highest counts since the pandemic began. In total, the state has seen more than 2.6 million cases and 39,179 deaths.

Ad

DeSantis said Tuesday that he expects hospitalizations to drop in the next couple of weeks, asserting that the spike is seasonal as Floridians spend more time together indoors to escape the summer heat and humidity.

“Even among a lot of positive tests, you are seeing much less mortality that you did year-over-year,” DeSantis said at a Miami-area press conference Tuesday. “Would I rather have 5,000 cases among 20-year-olds or 500 cases among seniors? I would rather have the younger.”