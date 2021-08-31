Florida reports 18,608 new COVID-19 cases as trends inch downward

Students wearing face masks wait in a courtyard for classes to start at Barbara Coleman Senior High School, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, in Miami Lakes.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Florida’s health department reported another 18,608 new COVID-19 cases to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention assigned to Monday.

The state’s 7-day moving average for new cases has now dropped under 21,000 for the first time since Aug. 9, according to the latest CDC data on Tuesday. The current 7-day average is 20,901 new cases per day.

The United States is averaging 149,263 new cases per day over the past week, meaning Florida is accounting for 14% of them.

The 18,608 cases in the state assigned to Monday followed 13,022 Sunday and 17,690 on Saturday.

A single-day record 27,802 new cases were reported Thursday in Florida, according to the CDC.

[ALSO SEE: Coronavirus numbers in the Broward and Miami-Dade school systems]

Eight additional Florida deaths associated with COVID-19 were reported Tuesday, raising the death toll to 44,561 since the start of the pandemic. The state’s case total has reached 3,250,454, the CDC metrics show.

COVID-19 hospitalizations are also trending downward from their recent peak, according to the Florida Hospital Association, which tallied 15,387 admissions across the state Tuesday.

ℹ Florida COVID-19 Update for August 31, 2021



🚨 Total Confirmed Hospitalizations: 15,387 pic.twitter.com/uzDLTdKhuF — Florida Hospital Association (@FLHospitalAssn) August 31, 2021

