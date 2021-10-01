Florida reports 5,829 new COVID cases to cap another week of fewer infections

Floridians have their temperatures taken before receiving the second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Health System in Miami.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Florida reported 5,829 new COVID-19 cases in the latest data posted Friday by the CDC. The state’s weekly report set to come out later Friday will show a fifth straight week with fewer new infections than the one prior.

The latest metrics posted by the CDC show Florida at 3,576,581 cases and 55,011 deaths tied to COVID-19 since the start of the outbreak.

The state added 938 deaths to its tally Thursday and two more Friday. Those fatality figures are often backlogged and span back weeks in terms of when the patients actually died.

New cases, positivity rates and hospitalizations steadily trended downward throughout September after August was the worst month of the pandemic in Florida.

The state has gone nine consecutive days with fewer than 10,000 new cases. In the peak of the summer surge in August, Florida was reporting on average more than 21,000 new cases per day.

The state closed September with under 5,500 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the Florida Hospitalization, after admissions had peaked at nearly 17,000 weeks prior.

ℹ Florida COVID-19 Update for September 30, 2021



🚨 Total Confirmed Hospitalizations: 5,483 pic.twitter.com/Jp74o1S2xd — Florida Hospital Association (@FLHospitalAssn) September 30, 2021

The trendlines on deaths are more difficult to pinpoint since data is added weeks later.

At least 5,300 new deaths were reported in Florida in September, though that total is likely to grow as backlogged data gets added in the coming days.

More than 9,300 fatalities were verified in August, the deadliest month of the pandemic in Florida.

This story will be updated with the state’s weekly report when it is available.

Click here for information on where to get COVID-19 testing or vaccines in South Florida.