Florida reports 5,672 new COVID cases, 431 more deaths since Friday

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Florida has reported an additional 431 COVID-19 deaths since Friday, the newest data from the CDC shows Monday.

The state’s total coronavirus cases have increased by 5,672 over the past three days.

With that, Florida is up to 3,626,142 COVID-19 cases and 58,142 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The 431 new deaths didn’t all happen over the weekend and span back weeks. The state reports its COVID metrics to the CDC, backdating the deaths to the dates when they happened, but often there is a lag in that data.

With the latest additions, the state has confirmed more than 750 deaths connected to COVID-19 occurred in October so far.

The state’s September death toll has climbed to nearly 7,500.

A record 9,500 COVID patients were lost in Florida in August, the deadliest month of the pandemic in the state.

The state has seen a steady decline in infections and hospitalizations since then. During the peak of the summer surge, more than 21,000 new cases were reported in Florida per day and there were nearly 17,000 COVID patients hospitalized.

Last week, Florida’s health department reported about 2,800 new cases per day, and the Florida Hospital Association says Monday that there are 2,634 people hospitalized across the state with COVID-19.

