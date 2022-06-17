Florida man wins $1 million playing Lottery scratch-off at supermarket

TAMPA, Fla. – A 36-year-old man won $1 million playing a Florida Lottery scratch-off game at his local supermarket.

Felipe Carbajal, of Tampa, purchased his winning ticket at La Loma Supermarket, located at 3224 North Armenia Avenue in his hometown.

The store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning 500X The Cash ticket.

According to Lottery officials, Carbajal chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

$500X The Cash features a top prize of $25 million. It is also the largest jackpot ever offered on a Florida scratch-off game and it has the best chances for players to become instant millionaires.

The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.