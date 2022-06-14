Florida woman wins $1 million playing Lottery scratch-off at Publix

LEESBURG, Fla. – A Florida woman is $1 million richer after purchasing a winning scratch-off ticket from a Publix supermarket in her hometown.

Kimberly Elbers, 58, purchased the 500X THE CASH scratch-off ticket at a Publix in Leesburg and the store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

Elbers chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

The $50 scratch-off game features a top prize of $25 million -- the largest ever offered on a Florida scratch-off game.

It also has the best odds to become an instant millionaire. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.