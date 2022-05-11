Man wins $5 million playing scratch-off Lottery game in Miami

MIAMI – A 57-year-old man has become a millionaire after playing the Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game in Miami, the Florida Lottery announced this week.

Lottery officials said Guman Redoy, of St. Joseph, Trinidad, chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,960,000.

Redoy purchased his winning ticket from Infoplace USA, located at 11401 Northwest 12th Street in Miami.

The business will receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

“The Lottery’s $20 Scratch-Off game, GOLD RUSH LIMITED, features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million! Additionally, this ticket is filled with over 33,000 prizes of $1,000 to $100,000! GOLD RUSH LIMITED, features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million! Additionally, this ticket is filled with over 33,000 prizes of $1,000 to $100,000!” the Florida Lottery said in a news release.

“Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 75 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $1.3 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2020-21.”