Florida woman wins $1 million playing Lottery scratch-off game at 7-Eleven

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. – A Florida woman is $1 million richer after winning a scratch-off game.

The Florida Lottery announced Wednesday that LeeAnn Rivera, 39, of Port Saint Lucie, purchased her winning 500X The Cash scratch-off ticket from a 7-Eleven store in Satellite Beach.

She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump sum payment of $820,000.

The convenience store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

“The $50 game, 500X THE CASH, features a top prize of $25 million—the largest ever offered on a Florida Scratch-Off game—and the best odds to become an instant millionaire!” the Florida Lottery said in a news release. “The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.”