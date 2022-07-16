9 Cuban migrants come ashore in ‘maritime smuggling event,’ Border Patrol chief says

JUPITER ISLAND, Fla. – Nine Cuban migrants made landfall in Jupiter Island Saturday in what the head of the U.S. Border Patrol’s Miami sector calls a “maritime smuggling event.”

According to a tweet from Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar, the landing happened during the morning hours.

Slosar included photos that show what appears to be a makeshift rowboat on Jupiter Island’s beach.

Authorities took the migrants into custody, Slosar said.

It’s yet another instance of Cuban migrants taking to the seas on a potentially treacherous journey to Florida, amid a surge of people leaving the island.

On Tuesday, 25 Cuban migrants, including a pregnant woman, landed in Key Biscayne.

Another group of migrants managed to evade authorities Thursday after their makeshift sailboat washed ashore in Dania Beach.