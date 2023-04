DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Police are looking for 36-year-old actor Drake Bell after he went missing in central Florida Wednesday night.

Daytona Beach police, identifying Bell by his legal name, Jared Bell, said the star of Nickelodeon’s “Drake & Josh” TV show was last seen at around 9 p.m., traveling in a 2022 gray BMW near a high school in the city.

Police said he is considered “endangered.”

Anyone with information was asked to call the Daytona Beach Police Department at 386-671-5207.