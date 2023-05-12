Florida deputies look for suspect who dumped dogs in swampy area

Deputies in Martin County are searching for the person who dumped at least four dogs in a wooded, swampy area, one of which was hit by a car and died.

It happened in the western part of the county.

Three of the dogs are now the local humane society, where workers said they were grateful they are alive and they can get the chance to nurse them back to health.

But they’re also angry about what happened and are hoping someone can help catch the person responsible.

“Just the fact that this dog is walking right now is amazing,” animal control officer Tabitha Queen said about one of the dogs.

Queen calls it a miracle, because she found her Thursday morning in a ditch in the middle of nowhere, barely moving.

“That dog is tired today would have been the day that she gave up and she laid down and died,” Queen said.

Queen says the dog was hit by a car on Monday and barely survived for days until she was found.

“There is no excuse for arbitrarily dumping dogs on the side of the road,” Martin County Chief Deputy John Budensiek said.

All of the remaining dogs are expected to survive. Investigators are still searching the area, wondering if more than four dogs were dumped that night.

They’re also searching for the person who dumped them. And they’re hoping for help hoping someone will call to say they recognize the dogs and know who they belong to.

If they do find the person responsible, there could be some very serious charges, including animal cruelty and animal neglect