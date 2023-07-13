Hunters capture 19-foot Burmese python, longest ever caught in Florida

BIG CYPRESS NAT’L PRESERVE, Fla. – A python hunting crew, whose exploits have attracted thousands of fans on social media, just bagged the longest documented Burmese python ever caught in Florida.

Jake Waleri and Steven Gauta stumbled upon the 19-foot beast in the Big Cypress Nat’l Preserve near Naples on Monday night.

The gigantic snake put up a huge fight, when Waleri grabbed it from the bush.

The hunters then took the snake to the Conservancy of Southwest Florida to be officially measured.

The Conservancy’s python team said it was 19 feet and 125 pounds.

The previous record for longest Burmese python captured in Florida was 18-feet 9-inches.

“It’s awesome to be able to make an impact on South Florida’s environment,” Waleri told the Conservancy. “We love this ecosystem and try to preserve it as much as possible.”

Experts say they learn more about the species with every catch.

“Her genetic material may prove valuable for an eventual understanding of the founding population of South Florida,” said Conservative Biologist Ian Easterling. “We will be collecting measurements and samples that will be distributed to our research.”

If you want to get in on the hunt, The Florida Python Challenge runs from Aug. 4 through Aug. 13.

There is still time to register.