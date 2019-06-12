1 injured in apparent lightning strike in Pembroke Pines, police say

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - One person was injured Wednesday afternoon during an apparent lightning strike in Pembroke Pines, authorities confirmed.

Police said the incident occurred in the Cinnamon Ridge area at 8600 Pembroke Road.

The victim's co-worker told Local 10 News reporter Janine Stanwood that the landscaper was planting flowers in the community when the incident occurred.

He said the landscaping crew was waiting for the rain to let up before going back outside to finish their job.

According to Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue officials, the victim was semi-conscious when first responders arrived at the scene.

Officials said the victim's condition deteriorated and he was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital. His condition has not been released.

"The surrounding roadways are not being affected at this time," the Police Department posted on Twitter.

The victim's identity has not been released.

