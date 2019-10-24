Boy who stabbed 14-year-old older brother appears in court

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. - A 12-year-old boy who is accused of stabbing his 14-year-old brother appeared before a judge in Broward County court Thursday morning.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies were called to a stabbing Wednesday at 3600 NW 21st St. in Lauderdale Lakes.

According to BSO deputies, two brothers got into a fight that ended with the younger brother stabbing his older brother in the back with a knife.

The older brother was rushed to Broward Health Medical Center as a trauma alert, though his injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, deputies said.

The suspect will be in court again next week.

