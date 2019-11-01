Coral Springs middle school janitor guilty of sexual battery

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Robert Grant, 29, was found guilty Thursday on four counts of sexual battery and six counts of lewd and lascivious molestation.

The former Coral Springs Middle School janitor and football coach had been accused of sexually molesting a then-15-year-old victim at least 10 times.

Grant testified Wednesday, asserting his innocence.

A Coral Springs detective was also on the stand Wednesday, and told jurors that Grant was surprised by the initial accusation and maintained his innocence throughout a three-hour interview and a staged call with the victim.

Testimony from four additional victims provided similar stories of how Grant, a flag football coach and mentor, would use stretching exercises to molest the then-middle schoolers.

The primary victim in the case is the only one on whom Grant allegedly performed oral sex.

Grant's defense attorney, James Lewis, had been trying to downplay the victims' testimony in Wednesday's closing arguments, citing a lack of physical evidence or fingerprints on the boy's body.

On day one of the trial, he also cross-examined the mother of the victim, attempting to discredit her and shaping a narrative in the case that this was a shakedown for money from the Broward County School Board.

"In the middle of the night, your kid tells you (Grant molested him), and you break out a phone and record him? That seems sketchy," Lewis stated.

"I think you're going to find that the victim in this case is a troubled young man," Lewis said to jurors. "That he had some issues ⁠— in terms of, believe it or not, that Robert was spending too much time with other kids and that he wasn't maybe getting the attention that he thought he should have gotten from Robert."

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.