Family, friends remember long and happy life of 'Sam the Marine'

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - Veterans Day is nearing and the family of a World War II veteran is honoring his life of service.

'Sam the Marine' passed away last weekend at the age of 101.

The love story, life story and the life of service to country is told all around Sam Nebesky's apartment.

For the boy from the Bronx, his tour as Marine air mechanic in World War II framed his life.

Nebesky became something of a celebrity after turning 100 years old last year.

He got his own 'Sam the Marine' Day and was honored at a Florida Panthers game and a Miami Dolphins game.

Funeral services for Nebesky will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 5 at the Levitt-Weinstein Memorial Chapel located at 3201 N. 72nd Avenue in Hollywood.

Services will begin at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.