30 gallons of diesel spill in Sawgrass Expressway rollover accident

Periodic lane closures after commercial truck veers off expressway

By John Hett - Digital Editor

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - Coral Springs police and Fire Rescue officials responded to a rollover accident involving a commercial truck on the Sawgrass Expressway at Sample Road on Tuesday afternoon.

A commercial vehicle ran off the road and rolled over while heading northbound on the Sawgrass expressway toward Sample Road around 2 p.m.

The accident initially forced two lanes to close while Coral Springs police and Fire Rescue officials investigate the cause of the accident. 

Hazardous materials teams were on hand, as well, as 30 gallons of diesel fuel spilled from the vehicle, officials said.

Recovery crews were called to the scene nearly two hours later to move the truck onto a flatbed truck with cranes, forcing all lanes closed just after 4 p.m. 

No injuries were reported.

