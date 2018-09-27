Coral Springs woman wants dog out of neighborhood after it attacked her pet

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - A group of Coral Springs residents are on edge after a neighbor's dog attacked another dog over the weekend.

The neighborhood in question is just off the Sawgrass Expressway and U.S. Route 441.

"He has a laceration in his chest, he has some on his right and left leg (and) he has scratches in other areas," the injured dog's owner, Ana Colbert, said.

The small dog named Henry survived the attack, but is still in a lot of pain.

"He's got some drain tubes that will have to be removed eventually," Colbert said.

Colbert has owned Henry for 10 years. She was out of town over the weekend when Henry was being walked by neighbors, who were dogsitting.

That's when they said a pit bull or pit bull mix came out of nowhere.

"I turned around to see my wife pulling up the two little dogs up high in the air, while the pit bull was grabbing at the white dog and I went running down back to her," Tom Krawczyk said.

Bystanders said they had no time to react.

"It looked like the pit bull had clamped itself around the white dog," Krawczyk said.

According to a police report, the dog named Bella came from the backyard of a home owned by David Arran, where it appears extra chicken wire was installed over a pre-existing fence to keep the dog in.

Local 10 News reporter Terrell Forney went to Arran's home Wednesday to speak about the attack, but the door was slammed in his face.

But while Arran isn't talking, his neighbors are.

"I'm a little angry. I feel it could've been avoided," Colbert said.

Colbert is stuck with thousands of dollars in veterinarian bills and her dogsitter, who was not bitten, is healing from back and leg pain after getting entangled in the leashes during the dog fight.

"That's my fear -- it could be a child next," Krawczyk said.

"I don't think a dog like that, after an incident like that, really belongs in this neighborhood," Colbert said.

Colbert said she doesn't want the dog put down, but she does want it removed from the area.

Folks who live in the neighborhood said they want the homeowners' association to come up with some sort of protocol in dealing with dangerous dogs.

