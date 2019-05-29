Dog hailed hero after saving family from large alligator

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - George Woods was home in Coral Springs when he heard Freckles, his dog, was barking nonstop just before dawn.

Coral Springs residents are about a two-hour walk away from the Everglades Wildlife Management Area. This is why it's not unusual for alligators to come knocking. Woods said he wasn't expecting a 7-foot, 8-inch gator to be three feet away from his door.

"It really wasn’t a sense of fright it was more like a shock," he said.

Woods called the police and the Coral Springs Police Department summoned the Gator Boys' professional trappers. It took them about six minutes to secure the gator.

Woods felt grateful for Freckles and hailed him a hero. Without his warning, his wife could have been the one to stumble upon the creature in the dark after work.

