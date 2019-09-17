MSD alumnus unveils powerful exhibit at Coral Springs Museum of Art

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - Marjory Stoneman Douglas alumnus and internationally published photographer Ian Witlen has unveiled his latest powerful exhibit at the Coral Springs Museum of Art, titled: "Anguish in the Aftermath: Examining a Mass Shooting."

The audio-visual exhibition was first viewed by the public Saturday at the museum at 2855A Coral Springs Drive and a complimentary meet and greet reception with Witlen will be held Sept. 26 at 6 p.m.

The exhibit will run through Nov. 9.

Witlen interviewed more than 75 MSD students and teachers over the past 12 months for the exhibit, some of whom were inside the freshman building where the Feb. 14, 2018, mass shooting occurred.

Those who were interviewed were asked two questions: "What was your experience that day?" and "What would you like to see come of it?"

Witlen photographed the participants as they answered the questions.

According to a news release about the exhibit, "Anguish in the Aftermath" is a collection of black and white portraits and audio recordings from each of the participants.

"This exhibition is the absolute intersection of art and humanities. The portraits are masterfully rendered and matched with the individual's heartbreaking account of the experience," said Julia Andrews, executive director of the Coral Springs Museum of Art. "We are privileged to provide Ian with this artist in residence opportunity and humbled by the support we have received to make this happen. Our intention is that this exhibit will travel to other museums and educational institutions."

Witlen was born and raised in Coral Springs and recent work of his can be seen in

TIME, Der Spiegel, The Boston Globe, NPR, NY Mag, CNN (The Parkland Diaries), Vanity Fair, Huffington Post, ABC News, CBS News, Entertainment Weekly, Rolling Stone, Billboard, Forbes and more.

Support for "Anguish in the Aftermath" has been provided by the Florida Humanities Council and by the following Funds at the Community Foundation of Broward: Helen and Frank Stoykov Charitable Endowment Fund; Ruth H. Brown Fund for the Arts; Ron Castell Memorial Fund; Leonard & Sally Robbins Fund; Mary N. Porter Community Impact Fund; and Harold Rosenberg Fund for Children's Education.

The Coral Springs Museum of Art is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

