Teen faces attempted murder charge after stabbing outside 7-Eleven

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A teenager is facing a charge of attempted murder after stabbing another teen during a fight at a 7-Eleven in Coral Springs, police said.

The 14-year-old suspect appeared before a Broward County judge in juvenile court Friday afternoon.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the teen confessed to stabbing the victim Thursday after meeting a group of teens in the parking lot of the 7-Eleven on West Sample Road to resolve an ongoing dispute.

A witness who feared the gathering would escalate to violence called 911.

When a nearby off-duty Lauderhill police officer arrived, he found the 15-year-old victim bleeding profusely, with stab wounds to his abdomen and chest.

The victim was taken to Broward Health Medical Center to be treated for a collapsed lung.

A judge ordered that the suspect remain in juvenile detention until his next court appearance.

