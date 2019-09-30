Unit on top floor of apartment building engulfed in flames in Coral Springs

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - A unit on the top of an apartment building at 1225 Riverside Drive in Coral Springs was engulfed in flames early Sunday evening.

Neighboring apartment units around the burned unit were damaged by water and smoke.

An elderly woman was saved from her apartment, which was full of smoke, Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department Division Chief Mike Moser said.

"No firefighters were injured at this fire, but we did have one patient that we removed from an apartment next door to the fire apartment that suffered smoke inhalation, and she was transported to an area hospital," Moser said.

The Red Cross helped three families including seven adults and three children. The firefighters at the scene were also helping a family who needed supplies for their baby.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.