HIALEAH, Fla. - Police in Hialeah are investigating a deadly shooting.

Authorities said it was a domestic-related shooting they believe was a murder-suicide.

The shooting happened at 2745 West Okeechobee Road in Hialeah.

According to police, initial findings from their investigation indicate that a male shot a female before taking his own life.

Police said their investigation is ongoing.

