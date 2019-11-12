Pembroke Pines, Hialeah ranked among worst cities for singles

Associated Press

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - It's almost like Johnny Lee was thinking about South Florida when he sang the classic "Lookin' for Love (in All the Wrong Places)."

Miami-Dade and Broward were equally... insulted(?)... in the newest rankings showing the best and worst cities for singles in the U.S.

Out of 182 cities surveyed in WalletHub's recent rankings, Pembroke Pines finished 181st... as in second-from-last. In fact, in the "Dating Opportunities" category, the Pines finished dead last.

Hialeah didn't represent the 305 much better, finishing a few spots ahead in 173rd.

The rankings are based upon key indicators of dating friendliness. Those indicators include singles population, number of online dating opportunities, and nightlife options.

Surprisingly, Miami failed to make the top 10, coming in a distant 33rd. The Magic City did rank high (#2) when it comes to Fun & Recreation opportunities.

Fort Lauderdale was the top-ranked Broward County city at No. 45.

BEST CITIES FOR SINGLES :

1. Atlanta

2. Denver

3. San Francisco

4. San Diego

5. Portland, OR

6. Chicago

7. Los Angeles

8. Madison, WI

9. Seattle

10. Portland ME

19. Tampa

33. MIAMI

37. Orlando

44. Tallahassee

45. FORT LAUDERDALE

72. Jacksonville

101. St. Petersburg

162. Port St. Lucie

173. HIALEAH

181. PEMBROKE PINES

182. Pearl City, HI

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.