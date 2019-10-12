Police searching for suspect vehicle after early morning shooting in Hialeah

HIALEAH, Fla. - Police are investigating a shooting in Hialeah.

According to Hialeah Fire, a man in his late 20s was taken to the hospital suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said the shooting did not take place at the location where the victim was treated, which was outside the Rainbow Motel off Okeechobee Road in Hialeah.

According to Hialeah police, the victim was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped at a traffic light on Okeechobee Road and West 12th Avenue at approximately 8 a.m.

That's when police said another vehicle pulled up next to the victim's vehicle and someone inside opened fire, striking the victim.

The victims fled north on Okeechobee Road to the Rainbow Motel, where they called the police.

Police said a preliminary investigation revealed that the victims and shooter know each other.

