Ultra Music Festival traffic on Rickenbacker Causeway 'is extremely heavy,' police say

VIRGINIA KEY, Fla. - The Key Biscayne Police Department warned village residents Friday evening that the inbound traffic on the Rickenbacker Causeway was "extremely heavy."

Officers said the traffic on the outbound lanes was moderate.

"It is recommended that village residents traveling inbound stay in the far right lane," a department alert says.

The Ultra Music Festival started Friday afternoon and will continue until early Monday morning on the Miami Marine Stadium and the Historic Virginia Key Beach Park. The last set on day 1 is at 1 a.m. Saturday.

The festival was providing electronic music fans free rides on more than 200 buses at 3 stops and a $149 ferry service for general admission tickets and a boat service for VIP wristband holders out out of downtown Miami.

At the festival's main stage, DJ Nicky Romero played to honor the memory of Swedish musician Tim Bergling, known as Avicii, whose career began when he was 16 years old and ended last year when he died by suicide in Oman. His family launched a foundation to raise awareness about the importance of addressing mental health.

