Man apparently attacked at random in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A man was apparently attacked at random while walking through a South Beach neighborhood Tuesday night.

Miami Beach police spokesman Officer Ernesto Rodriguez said the victim was walking in the 1200 block of Alton Court about 9 p.m. when he was hit on the back of the head with an unknown object.

The victim was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami. He was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

No other information about the attack was immediately known.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.