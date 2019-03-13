Miami Beach

Man apparently attacked at random in Miami Beach

Victim taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital after being hit in head

By Peter Burke - Local10.com Managing Editor

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A man was apparently attacked at random while walking through a South Beach neighborhood Tuesday night.

Miami Beach police spokesman Officer Ernesto Rodriguez said the victim was walking in the 1200 block of Alton Court about 9 p.m. when he was hit on the back of the head with an unknown object.

More Miami Beach Headlines

The victim was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami. He was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

No other information about the attack was immediately known.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.